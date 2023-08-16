Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Obituaries Religion Features Where to Buy Contact Photos
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Heskett crowned queen

2023 Miss Lincoln Riding Club by Mark Humphrey | August 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Cassidy Heskett won the 2023 Miss Lincoln Riding Club title. Accompanying her at Saturday's coronation during the final performance of the 70th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo were (from left): 2022 Lincoln Riding Club Princess Nadalee Goedereis, 2022 Junior Miss Lincoln Riding Club Baylee Morris, Heskett and 2022 Miss Lincoln Riding Club Katlyn Collins.

LINCOLN -- Cassidy Heskett was crowned 2023 Miss Lincoln Riding Club with Amanda Anthney finishing as first runner-up during Saturday's final performance of the 70th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo.

The competition was good with Heskett winning the written test for which she received a Wrangler rolling duffle bag. She also won the interview/personality category with a prize of a trophy bridle and halter bags. Heskett also won the appearance/modeling competition and took home a trophy garment bag.

Antheny placed first in the speech/impromptu questions category and won computer backpacks.

As queen Heskett received a saddle sponsored by Arvest Bank, crown sponsored by LS6 Construction, buckle sponsored by Ozark Electric, two photo sessions from Sherry Smith Photography, a hand tooled leather briefcase donated by Janet Woods, use of perpetual chaps and vest sponsored by Possum Holler, a custom portfolio for autograph sheets, customized make up case, sash and 2023 Miss LRC bronc halter. Once all her commitments as the 2023 Miss LRC are fulfilled, she will receive a $1,000 scholarship for career fulfillment.

Anthney won the horsemanship portion of the pageant and claimed a bronc halter and breast collar as her prize.

Queen contestants were open to ages of 19-26.

Print Headline: Heskett crowned queen

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT