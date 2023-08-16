Heskett crowned queen

LINCOLN -- Cassidy Heskett was crowned 2023 Miss Lincoln Riding Club with Amanda Anthney finishing as first runner-up during Saturday's final performance of the 70th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo.

The competition was good with Heskett winning the written test for which she received a Wrangler rolling duffle bag. She also won the interview/personality category with a prize of a trophy bridle and halter bags. Heskett also won the appearance/modeling competition and took home a trophy garment bag.

Antheny placed first in the speech/impromptu questions category and won computer backpacks.

As queen Heskett received a saddle sponsored by Arvest Bank, crown sponsored by LS6 Construction, buckle sponsored by Ozark Electric, two photo sessions from Sherry Smith Photography, a hand tooled leather briefcase donated by Janet Woods, use of perpetual chaps and vest sponsored by Possum Holler, a custom portfolio for autograph sheets, customized make up case, sash and 2023 Miss LRC bronc halter. Once all her commitments as the 2023 Miss LRC are fulfilled, she will receive a $1,000 scholarship for career fulfillment.

Anthney won the horsemanship portion of the pageant and claimed a bronc halter and breast collar as her prize.

Queen contestants were open to ages of 19-26.