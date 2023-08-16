Historic Win For Hartgrave

LINCOLN -- Eva Hartgrave made history in more ways than one by winning the 2023 Little Miss title.

For the first time in the history of the Lincoln Riding Club pageant, separate category awards to match those of LRC Miss, Junior Miss and Princess were presented, including a saddle for Little Miss.

Hartgrave took home a trophy bridle and halter bags for winning the interview/personality category, computer backpacks for winning speech/impromptu questions, and a trophy garment bag for the appearance/modeling category.

As Little Miss, Hartgrave won a saddle sponsored by Possum Holler Boutique, a crown sponsored by LS6 Construction, a buckle sponsored by Ozark Electric, two photo sessions from Sherry Smith Photography, a custom portfolio for autograph sheets, customized make up case, sash and 2023 LRC Little Miss bronc halter.

Cheyanne Smith finished as first runner-up and won a custom bronc halter with a lead rope and trailer tie. Savannah Thorpe placed second runner-up and won a halter sponsored by Cowgirl Courage. Phoebe Virgin also competed.

The horsemanship award, which was not included in the scoring totals for Little Miss, went to Smith, who won a bronc halter and breast collar.

Hartgrave finished in an unprecedented three-way tie for first place in high banner sales with Junior Queen candidate Racelyn Drummond and Smith. This allowed Hartgrave to win a second saddle sponsored by Dumpster Divers. The Lincoln Riding Club Royalty Committee sponsored Smith's saddle for high banner sales.

Little Miss featured contestants from the ages of 4 to 7.