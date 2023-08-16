Lincoln schools adds third security officer

LINCOLN-- Lincoln Consolidated School District will add a third, full-time commissioned school security officer for the 2023-24 school year, according to Mary Ann Spears, superintendent of schools.

The third officer means that each campus will have its own full-time, armed school security officer.

Spears said the district has hired a retired officer from Fayetteville Police Department who also has about nine years experience as a school resource officer for the new position. The person will have to be approved by Lincoln School Board.

Spears said the three commissioned officers, who all are retired from law enforcement, will rotate among the three school buildings, and School Resource Officer Tim Smith will be more of a floater in the schools. The arrangement will allow Smith to be more of a "true SRO," she said.

"I like it at every campus," Spears said last week. "Their plan is to rotate so they can get to know everyone and become familiar with the people and the layout of the schools."

Smith, who is in his second full year as Lincoln's SRO, said having a commissioned security officer at all buildings is important for the safety of the students.

"It means there will be a constant presence at the schools," Smith said.

The commissioned officers work for the school district, while Smith works for Lincoln Police Department. All officers work hand in hand, Smith said, because the jobs intertwine.

He said an additional officer also will free him up to be more visible across the district, be more present with students and have time to conduct classes for students in areas that include bullying and drug awareness.

"I can be more of a school resource officer outside the safety and security part of an SRO," he added.

Police Chief Kenneth Albright, who also is School Board president, said a third security officer "is a great supplement" for Lincoln schools.

Albright said the school prefers not to identify its commissioned officers, who are dressed in plainclothes, but wants parents to know the officers are in the schools for the safety of their children.

The district is using a three-year, $150,000 federal grant from a program called Stronger Connections for the third security officer and for safety upgrades at the schools.

The grant will be used to install bollards in front of the elementary school, install night locks on classroom doors and place a film on windows that allows someone to see outside but people cannot see inside through the window.