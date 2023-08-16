Lincoln whoops it up for 70 years

LINCOLN -- There's an old "Dennis the Menace" cartoon where he's splashing in the street gutter wearing only swim trunks, then delivers a classic punch line.

"The problem with rain is most people don't know how to dress for it," and then there was another one with Dennis declaring, "Dirt is instant mud, just add water," as he plays with his toys in the mud.

Like "Dennis the Menace," rodeo folks know how to improvise.

Lincoln Riding Club decided to up the ante in selecting a 'Fan of the Night' on Friday when rain poured down during the second performance of its 70th annual rodeo.

They had a sponsor lined up, Bartholomew Plumbing, contributing $70 for the 'Fan of the Night' for each of the three nights of the rodeo to commemorate 70 years. The job of selecting the fan settled upon rodeo clown Colton Ulmer, who roused Thursday's crowd to the point where one guy stood on one leg halfway up the bleachers on the north side of the arena and extended his left leg to the side, then simulated playing it as a guitar.

"We even got a leg guitar going over here," Ulmer announced while mentioning candidates for "Fan of the Night."

So, when the rain turned into mud in front of the bucking chutes on Friday, Ulmer held an impromptu belly flop contest to determine his winner.

He succeeded in drawing one of the Lincoln Riding Club board members out to participate and handed him the cash in recognition of a grand belly flop, but the board member politely declined, telling Ulmer to give the money to one of the fans joining in the fun.

The board member didn't disqualify himself from engaging in spontaneous fun, however.

"That was entertaining," said Lincoln Riding Club royalty coordinator Sherry Smith, explaining "As board members, we didn't get to just sit and watch the rodeo. We keep busy doing things so the crowd can enjoy it."

Lincoln Riding Club President Jimmy Jetton talked about the significance of 70 years by pointing backwards in time to the founders.

"Seventy years is a long time. Unfortunately, there's not a members that were here back 70 years, but the few that still we are, we're sure proud that they started it for us and we like to carry on the tradition for them," Jimmy Jetton said.

Jimmy Jetton keeps on the run during rodeo week when it's all hands on deck for Lincoln Riding Club. He likes the public's response to the kid's rodeo held on Thursday the past two years, featuring stick horse timed events such as barrel racing and pole bending, along with a roping dummy, ribbon pulling from goats, and horseback rides.

"I think it's a great deal. I didn't get to see much of it, but really that's what it's all about, getting the kids involved, get them interested in a sport that any man or woman could compete in as long as they put in the effort," Jimmy Jetton said.

Cowboys and cowgirls, who have done just that and mastered their crafts, thrilled spectators, and the youngsters are ready to make their mark.

Trayson Tabor, 13, of Lincoln, sat under the shadow of the new roof on the outdoor concession stand.

"The new roof, it's pretty good. It's shady," he said.

Trayson's favorite part of the rodeo was watching everybody ride. He plans to compete in roping and possibly barrel racing in the future.

Addison Ritchey, 7, and Creed Brumley, 2, of Prairie Grove enjoyed the bouncy house set up for the kid's rodeo, while Russell Wyatt, 6, of Prairie Grove scored what he felt would have been a qualifying ride on the mechanical bull.

"I stayed on the full time. I'm pretty good. I enjoyed all of it [the kid's rodeo]," he said.

Hadleigh Parker, 8, of Lincoln, completed her fourth ride on the mechanical bull. Participation tops her rodeo list.

"My favorite thing about rodeo is when I get to go mutton busting. One time I got to barrel race. I really enjoyed that," Hadleigh said.

Then she stepped inside a photo booth to pose with her mom, Tina Parker, a realtor with Legend Realty, who sponsored the free activity all weekend.

Fanessa Wier, 9, and Gabbie Wier, 7, both of West Fork, had a good time.

"I like watching the horses go around the arena," Fanessa said, while Gabbie's favorite thing about rodeo is bronc riding.

Hesstyn Logsdon, 13, of Lincoln, watches for the mutton busting.

"I like watching the little kids fall off the sheep in mutton busting. It's so funny," he said.

His buddy, Hunter Jetton, 12, of Lincoln, tabbed bull riding as his favorite rodeo event.

Jimmy Jetton and Sherry Smith anticipate the rodeo getting better each year, noting annual improvements help increase the draw. Jetton knew folks attending on Friday and Saturday from all over Northwest Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

"It's bringing some revenue into the city and all that," he said.

A new sign looks sharp and draws attention to the arena from U.S. 62.

"We had a sponsor donate that and we put it up about a month ago now and just doing some things this year to make it look a little more presentable around here, and get the community more involved to take a little pride in the facilities here," Jimmy Jetton said.

A new announcer's stand was put in for 2023, and Sherry Smith hailed the donation of materials, labor and construction to complete a new roof on the outdoor concession stand.

"All of that was totally donated and we really appreciate that. It was done at the last minute, but it got done," Sherry Smith said, adding, "I look forward to next year."