OPINION: Book banner hits tiny libraries

It's been years since I spent any time with Arthur.

Books from the creative mind of author Mark Brown weren't exactly a mainstay of my boys' early years, but we had a couple of the little aardvark's easy-reading tales. The little guy and his friends seem to always face some challenge, then use creativity and teamwork to figure out how to overcome the problem. They often learn a lesson about how to treat others with kindness even if they don't entirely understand them.

As with any books my wife and I chose for reading at home, these reinforced our own ideas of how people should be treated and how challenges should be faced.

In Florida, a book-banning activist in June filed a challenge against the 1989 book "Arthur's Birthday" and several other books he wanted removed from the Clay County School District. He's told the school board his full list of objectionable books totals about 3,600, so future challenges would come.

The complainant's formal request said "Arthur's Birthday" should be removed because it would lead to "damaged souls." He later indicated on the form there was nothing good in the book and it was inappropriate for any age group.

His primary objection appears to be a line in which a character asks whether "spin the bottle" will be played at Arthur's party. The adolescent kissing game isn't played in the book nor is it further explained.

Closer to home, the wife of a state legislator in Conway posted on social media how she has been visiting Little Free Libraries around her community. If you don't know what those are, they're tiny wood cabinets on posts people put up in their yards or, with permission, in public parks or other locations. The cabinets are filled with books, free for the taking, and others are encouraged to contributed some of their books to the constantly changing collection.

This woman, however, assigned herself the duty of hall monitor/speech police. In her post, she explained how she would remove any LGBTQ-themed book or materials from Little Free Libraries and replace them with books she found less objectionable, namely Christian-themed volumes.

Naturally, the episode has turned into a clash between "progressives" and "conservatives."

I walk or ride my bike past several free little libraries near my home. I never thought about hijacking someone's Little Free Library to advance only my values and interests. That's not to say some of these mini-libraries don't lean one way or the other politically. I just look at what's available and move on if nothing interests me.

The Conway Library Monitor is using the same kind of tactic we'll see next year, as in every election year. A politician -- let's say Candidate A -- puts campaign signs out. Then some of them disappear. Reports are made to police and the assumption is the opponent, Candidate B, did it or someone who supports Candidate B decided Candidate A didn't deserve a chance for a fair campaign. It is a cowardly act, fearful of competition on a level playing field.

As for Little Free Libraries, if someone was stocking theirs with Hustler magazines accessible to neighborhood kids, I'd probably call the police and let them deal with it. Last I checked, though, "Arthur's Birthday" wasn't a Larry Flynt publication. And publications that discuss LGBTQ themes aren't illegal -- at least not yet.

Rather than manipulate someone else's Little Free Library, why not put one up yourself? Stock it with whatever you want and let the folks who peruse it decide for themselves what they'd like to take? What an American concept.

Communities don't need self-appointed, self-righteous arbiters of what others are permitted to read or promote. That's not the freedom we celebrated on the Fourth of July.

Greg Harton is editorial page editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Opinions expressed are those of the author.