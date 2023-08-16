Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington School District celebrated the opening of two additions at the junior high on Friday, Aug. 11 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony sponsored by Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce. The district added 39,000 square feet to the junior high, the two-story building pictured above and a new fine arts wing with a multi-purpose room and stage. The ceremony included Farmington School Board members, junior high staff, administrators, Chamber members, and representatives of Kinco Construction and Hight Jackson architectural firm. The construction cost for the project was almost $10 million.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Farmington Junior High

Print Headline: Ready for students

