State queen advocates ‘Cowgirl Courage’

LINCOLN -- For Miss Rodeo Arkansas 2023 Abigail Benz, a world traveler, life isn't so glamorous that she can't appreciate a small town rodeo.

Benz assisted with the Lincoln Riding Club royalty pageant and helped run sponsor flags during the rodeo each night. She ventured into the stands to meet and greet as many rodeo fans as possible during the 70th annual Lincoln Rodeo.

Benz is the daughter of Stacy and Col. Edward J Benz III. She turned her platform, "Cowgirl Courage," into a registered nonprofit organization.

"The mission of "Cowgirl Courage" is to inspire a herd of watchful eyes, who will speak up, stand up and saddle up to eradicate injustice through acts of courage," Benz said. "That can be standing up to a bully or even something like, donating to a human trafficking rescuing organization. I did my internship in Nepal and so I'm really passionate about eradicating injustice, especially human trafficking."

Born in Oklahoma, she learned to ride horses in North Carolina. The splendor of Colorado provided the backdrop as she fell in love with rodeo. Her next stop was Georgia where she spent her teenage years.

As Miss Rodeo Arkansas, she considers herself privileged to travel the country.

"I've been all over from Florida to Idaho and everywhere in between. I've had the opportunity to just promote the state of Arkansas and promote the sport of rodeo as well as talk about "Cowgirl Courage" and inspire everyone to be courageous cowboys and cowgirls," Benz said.

Benz first attended the Lincoln Rodeo last year, an event that's more than merely a date on the calendar because of her relationship with Sherry Smith, who's served as her photographer since Benz started rodeo queening.

"It's always fun for me to come to this rodeo and they have such a great pageant and that's the future of what I do for rodeo queens. So, to have opportunity to come and support these girls, who will eventually be Miss Rodeo Arkansas and hopefully Miss Rodeo America is really special and it just shows how the state of Arkansas really has the future here in the sport of rodeo," Benz said.

Benz graduated from Auburn University, then studied abroad in Italy and completed an internship working to eradicate human trafficking in Nepal. That experience taught her, among other things, to value the "Right to Peaceably Assemble" established in the United States Constitution.

Benz points out that rodeo represents a family-oriented event and thrives on the ability in our country to "Peaceably Assemble."

"I've been abroad, in Nepal, especially, they don't have this opportunity and so rodeo is just America's true sport and it's about opportunity for people to come together as a family and to watch some action packed event and to learn about the wild west. So, it's really amazing," Benz said.

As a rodeo queen she habitually finds herself exercising another foundational American value in "Freedom of Speech," which empowers her to dispel misconceptions about rodeo.

"We have opportunity to have a platform to kind of educate people and inspire others to know where their food comes from and to understand the history of the west and the American cowboy and agriculture, it's just so important and if we didn't have Freedom of Speech, we wouldn't be able to do that," Benz said.

Benz appreciates how rodeo honors "Freedom of Religion" by opening every event with a prayer.

"I think it's so important at the rodeos that we always start with a prayer and that we always encourage everyone to stand. You know, it's not a forced thing, but I've never been to a rodeo where people haven't stood," she said, explaining that no matter what's on a person's heart, they have the ability to pray for it.

"Honestly, it's important to pray for the cowboy's safety but it's important to pray for the fans and those who are in the stands just as much because they're the ones who are going to go out and be in the world just as much as the cowboys are," Benz said.

If she was asked to offer a prayer at a rodeo, Benz would act in faith while respecting rodeo's heritage.

"I'd just say a prayer for everyone to really just be themselves and to just know that God always has a plan for them and to just be in his image," she said.

After college, Benz went to work in the professional sports industry. She now calls herself a proud resident of the Natural State and resides in Fort Smith. Benz' future plans include attending law school and advocating for the sport of rodeo and rodeo athletes. She's a lifelong equestrian, holding dreams of competing at the Nationals Finals Rodeo.

As Miss Rodeo Arkansas 2023, her duties include aiding and promoting the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) as well as the rodeo, equine, and agricultural industries that encompass the western way of life.

She's looking forward to representing the Natural State at the Miss Rodeo America 2024 pageant in Las Vegas, Nev., in December.

"We've never had a Miss Rodeo America from Arkansas and so I'm hoping to be first one," Benz said.