If you ask if I know that there is a God, I have two possible responses: 1) Yes, there is a God, but I cannot prove it; therefore, it's called faith. 2) Yes, there is a God, and I have evidence. But with response #2, I better come up with some verification to back up my bold and confident statement.

But if someone makes the statement there is NO God, the person must go through the same logical process: 1) There is no God, and I cannot prove it; therefore, it's called faith. 2) There is no God, and I have evidence. But with that response, I better come up with some verification to support that bold and confident statement.

The Bible says in II Corinthians 4:7 that we walk by faith, not by sight; and that goes for everyone in the world – Christian or not. Therefore, since there's absolutely NO proof that there is no God, whoever claims there's no God makes a statement of unfounded faith – blind faith.

There is no data base of information and not one shred of evidence to verify that there is no God. But we do have an amazing scientific database of information to substantiate that there is a creator.

This database includes information about a series of impossible events that took place. So let's face it: anyone who can do the impossible is God. (Think that through before you react.)

Let's go back to my primary statement (There is a God.).

Originally, I didn't understand the verification that was available, so I accepted it by faith. But as I grew in my understanding, I realized the evidence was all around me. What is the evidence?

Stuff, matter, air, water, rocks, plants, trees, planets, solar systems, and galaxies exist. And they function in an orderly manner. People who believe the greatest history book of all time – the Bible – have known all along that nothing creates itself. It's impossible. And now many scientists who claim to be atheists have also come to understand that whatever exists requires a designer and a fabricator. God is the only one who can design the universe and everything in it and fabricate it all out of nothing. He can do that because He exists outside of time and space.

By the way, when I quote the history book (Bible), don't get goofy and say, "Well that's just the Bible."

Keep in mind that people quote other ancient history books quite often and most of them have far less substantiation than the Bible does. So be honest.

Let's look at more evidence...from eyewitnesses. [Jesus said] "'I and the Father are one.' Again the Jews picked up stones to stone him, but Jesus said to them, 'I have shown you many great miracles from the Father. For which of these do you stone me?' 'We are not stoning you for any of these,' replied the Jews, 'but for blasphemy, because you, a mere man, claim to be God'" (John 10:30-33).

In Matthew 7:22-23, Jesus predicted His death, how long He would be dead, and His resurrection. "The Son of Man is going to be betrayed into the hands of men. They will kill him, and after three days he will rise."

Study the history: no one who was beat as Jesus was, died of blood loss and suffocation, had his heart pierced with a spear, and placed in a sealed tomb for three days, could either survive or revive.

But Jesus predicted it, and He did! Eyewitnesses verified it.

Within forty days, over 500 people saw that Jesus was alive and many watched Him rise into the sky (Acts 1:9-12).

Current witnesses to the existence and presence of God.

Within the past century, doctors have diagnosed hundreds, if not thousands, of people with incurable diseases. After being prayed for, many returned to their doctors for another evaluation. The words from many doctors were, "It can only be a miracle. The disease does not exist."

"Getting well" is one thing; but looking at two x-rays side-by-side with the disease obviously present on one and totally gone on the other one week later is something only God can do.

Many books have been written about this, so I'll stop here. And we haven't even discussed DNA, genetics, and all that.

So, 1) admit that your denial of God is based on faith, or 2) admit that God really does exist. He's waiting for you to respond to Him.

