Tice autographed baseball enhances fundraiser

WEST FAYETTEVILLE -- A piece of professional baseball memorabilia that should appeal to local fans has been added to the third annual Perroni Invitational baseball tournament set for Aug. 19-20.

Prairie Grove alumna and professional baseball pitcher Ty Tice, a hurler for the Mississippi Braves, of Pearl, Miss., a suburb of Jackson, donated an autographed baseball to the 2023 Perroni Invitational. Tice's baseball will be raffled off during the tournament as part of its fundraising goal to raise funds to go towards research to defeat Alzheimer's, a disease which affected Perroni's wife, Pat.

Perroni increases his fundraising goal every year as the event grows. Last year the tournament met its $5,000 goal, and he wants to double that in 2023.

"Our goal is to raise $10,000 this year," Perroni said. "People are very generous. Most people, who come to the tournament are regular people. We raise thousands of dollars in this tournament and we're not charging any admission."

Tice went on to pitch for UCA and was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017, eventually making his Major League Debut with Toronto on April 9, 2021. Tice has played professionally since 2017 and is currently pitching with the Mississippi Braves, the Double A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Tice autographed a baseball and the Mississippi Braves shipped it in support of the fundraiser.

Tice's autographed baseball will be raffled off as part of the fundraiser.

Two brand new baseball gloves will also be raffled off. This is the second year the Perroni has event t-shirts for sale. Those sold out fast last year.

Among local players participating in this year's Perroni Invitational are two kids from Farmington, Brooks Anderson and Cody Garrison, as well as two from Prairie Grove, Baylor Adams and Barrett Adams.

There's no admission, but spectators are asked to make donations for Alzheimer's research. At the conclusion of the tournament, a check will be presented to the Arkansas chapter of the Alzheimer's Foundation.

"The Alzheimer's Foundation, they were really helpful with all that last year," Perroni said. "It's all donation-based. We don't charge any fees to teams or fans, and our concession stand prices are really good, about half of what they are in other places."

The tournament features local teams comprised of 10-year-old boys this year and relies on a combination of donations and volunteers. Perroni Field is located one half mile west of the Weddington Fire Dept. and the 16 General Store with an access from State Highway 16 on the north side of the highway just as the road bends.

The tournament begins with pool play on Saturday, Aug. 19, followed by a championship bracket on Sunday, Aug. 20.

The tournament starts at 9 a.m. both days. This year Perroni added horseback riding for the smaller kids, for the younger siblings who might get bored. There's a playset with swings and climbing positions.

Those interested in purchasing raffle tickets for Tice's autographed baseball or one of the new baseball gloves may contact Perroni at [email protected].

"Of course, we accept donations. I think we're going to get the $10,000 [goal], really," Perroni said.

Each year the winning team gets it's name added to a permanent plaque mounted in the dugout

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Retired federal prosecutor Sam Perroni (right) and his tournament organizer, Kurt Wing, do upkeep on Perroni's private "Field of Dreams," located on his property at 13804 W. Highway 16, Fayetteville. The third annual Perroni Invitational tournament features teams of 10-year-old little leaguers competing in a two-day event Aug. 19-20 that serves as a fundraiser for Alzheimer's research, a disease which affected his wife, Pat. Among items to be raffled off are an autographed baseball by Mississippi Braves pitcher Ty Tice, a 2014 Prairie Grove graduate, and two new baseball gloves.



Submitted photo/This new baseball glove will be among items raffled off during the third annual Perroni Invitational baseball tournament to be held Aug. 19-20 at the property of retired federal prosecutor Sam Perroni, on Highway 16 in west Fayetteville. The tournament features teams of 10-year-old little leaguers competing in a two-day event that serves as a fundraiser for Alzheimer's research. Admission is free, donations are accepted, concessions are available with all funds going to charity.

