LINCOLN -- Winners of the 70th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo royalty pageant found themselves up to their armpits in loot -- literally.

One of the younger cowgirls involved went home with a brand new saddle, which was as heavy as she is. She wanted the saddle so bad, she was determined to try to tote it off and had to be restrained by her mother, who carried the saddle.

That served as a pretty good illustration of the intensity each contestant put forth and the high value deemed on the prizes by all the cowgirls. Each individual was impressive in their own way.

"Any of the girls would have been a good choice for the titles. I don't think we could have gone wrong with any of them," said Lincoln Riding Club royalty chairperson Sherry Smith.

Coronation of 2023 Miss Lincoln Riding Club, Junior Miss, Princess and Little Miss capped off the royalty pageant during Saturday's final performance of the 70th annual Lincoln Rodeo.

Each royalty winner received an assortment of quality rodeo-related prizes as did winners of category competitions and first runner-ups. Various gifts were provided to contestants from Espana Silk, Joannie Hannah of Damsel in Defense, the Lincoln Riding Club Royalty Committee with laser work provided by Joann Whisenhunt with Cowboy for Tyler. Flowers were donated by the royalty committee.

Lincoln Riding Club President Jimmy Jetton had high praise for Sherry Smith and the royalty committee producing a world class rodeo pageant.

"They have one of the better pageants that I know of -- period. Sherry, not only runs this pageant, but does a lot with Miss Rodeo USA pageant and all other pageants. She's a busy lady," Jetton said.

Cassidy Heskett was crowned Miss Lincoln Riding Club with Amanda Anthney finishing as first runner-up. Queen contestants were open to ages of 19-26.

Racelyn Drummond won the Junior Miss title with Charley Childers, of Goshen, as first runner-up. Junior queen contestants were from ages 13-18.

Sage Wilf emerged as the winner among our candidates throwing their hats in the Princess competition. Dustee Jones placed as first runner-up with Reese Shelley and Paisely Teague also competing. Princess contestants ranged from age 8 to 12.

Eva Hartgrave experienced a historic moment in winning the 2023 Little Miss title. For the first time in the pageant's history, category awards were presented, including a saddle for Little Miss.

Cheyanne Smith finished as Little Miss first runner-up and Phoebe Virgin also competed.

Little Miss featured contestants from the ages of 4 to 7.

The only hitch was after Friday night's rainfall the Lincoln Riding Club Arena held a little water in front of the bucking chutes.

"The arena was wet, but it wasn't dangerous. It was good and safe for the girls, we just had to cut their pattern a little bit short and keep them away from the chutes," Sherry Smith said. "I just told them, 'It's rodeo, you're going to have to be able to ride when it's wet sometimes. That's just part of rodeo."

The rule book contains language to that effect, stating, "Contestants must be able to ride and have a horse available ... Contestants shall be qualified to ride and to provide their own horse for the pageant."

Sarah Kelsey, one of the pageant judges, flew in from Wapakoneta, Ohio, and was impressed with her first visit to Lincoln.

"For a pageant this small and this grass roots to be this phenomenally well organized is refreshing to see because these girls are the ones who are going to compete at Miss Rodeo America," Kelsey said.