WCEL Obituaries for Aug. 16, 2023

Howard Dain Beeks

Howard Dain Beeks, age 90, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023, at his home. He was born June 17, 1933, in Farmington, Arkansas, the son of Tiff Thomas and Lillie Isabel (Rhine) Beeks.

Howard served in the United States Army. He retired from the city of Fayetteville with over 30 years of service. He was a farmer all of his life and loved hunting.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Beeks; his parents, one grandson, Marcus Beeks; four brothers, Iva, Earl, Hugh and Ervan; three sisters, Virgie Pearson, Marjorie Grant, and Gracie Kinion.

Survivors include one daughter, Jane Beeks; two sons, Jesse Beeks and wife Gina and Wayne Beeks and wife Karen all of Farmington, Arkansas; seven grandchildren, Robert Shepherd, Stephanie Beeks, Justin Beeks, Adam Shepherd, Jonathan Beeks, Nathan Beeks, Logan Shepherd; seven great-grandchildren, Evelyn Brace, Charley Shepherd, Evan Shepherd, Lilly Brace, Collins Shepherd, Levi Shepherd, Kaden Shepherd; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 7-8 p.m., Friday, August 11, 2023, at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial will be in the Rose Cemetery. There will be no graveside service held.

Mary Catherine Hall

Mary Catherine Hall, age 86, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at her home. She was born November 30, 1936, in Quitman County, Mississippi, the daughter of Claud Thomas and Ruby Lucinda (Brown) Waddell.

Mary was a member of the Prairie Grove Church of God, a devout Christian who loved her Lord and Savior. In her spare time she liked to write songs. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and aunt. She was known as "Granny" to a host of people. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed visiting with everyone.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Hall, one daughter, Brenda Hall, and a bonus son, Terry Hall.

Survivors include one son, Timothy Hall (Constance) and one daughter ,Linda Hall, all of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; one daughter-in-law, Joy Hall of Stilwell, Oklahoma; three brothers, James Waddell of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Arthur Waddell of Prairie Grove, and Harold Waddell of Albany, Georgia; two sisters, Sarah Carter of Sylvester, Georgia, and Janette Campbell of Phoenix City, Alabama; three grandchildren, Kris Hall, Dawn Jackson (Paul), and Ryleah Hall; four great-grandchildren, Shyler Long, Eris Jackson, Terry "T" Hall, and Grayson Oldenburgh; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00-7:00 P.M. at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service was held August 12, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel. Burial was in the Baptist Ford Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ronald Smith, Michael Brown, Zackary Smith, Mark Lawhorn, Tyler Hysell, and Joe Schultz.

Wanda Hays

Wanda Hays, age 82, a resident of Prairie Grove, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born July 2, 1941, in Dexter, New Mexico, the daughter of Jesse and Mary Jo (Brooks) Sanders.

Wanda graduated from Grants New Mexico High School in 1958, moved to Northwest Arkansas in 1961 and held various jobs in the area before retiring from the Fayetteville Public Library in 1991. She loved to support her grandchildren in their various sporting activities.

She will be missed by her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters, Evelyn "Sissy" Sparkman (Ronnie), Joyce Wade (Donald), Ruth Gagne, and Yvonne Runfola (Tom).

Survivors include her daughter, Dawne Dodd of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; Jeff Hays and wife Kara also of Prairie Grove; four grandchildren, Austin Sturdivant (Mandy), Samantha Dodd, Samuel Dodd, and Jaxxen Hays; two great-grandchildren, Ezekiel and Eleanore Sturdivant; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held August 11, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel.

Honorary Pallbearers will be her nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Katherine's Place on Wedington for the exceptional care given to Wanda.

Carlton Leslie Prince

Carlton Leslie Prince, age 69, a resident of Westville, Oklahoma, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023, at the Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born January 10, 1954, the son of Barbara Ann (Johnson) Prince and Carl Langston Prince, in Blytheville, Arkansas.

The young family moved from Blytheville, Arkansas to Whitehaven, Tennessee, which at that time was a suburb of Memphis where the family grew to include two more boys, Warren Douglas Prince and Ralph Edward Prince. Carlton's entire scholastic career was completed in Memphis. He graduated from Fairley High School in 1972 and was appointed to The United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland. He soon discovered that the submarine and navy life was not for him, and he left to pursue a mechanical engineering degree at Memphis State University. While attending university he met his future wife, Linda Nobles. They married and became the parents of two beautiful daughters, Jennifer Leigh, and Stacie Diane.

Carlton became a highly respected corporate engineer, working with a variety of companies that included Union Carbide, Georgia Pacific, First Brands and Bridgestone/Firestone. His career took him all over the world. He traveled to England, Italy, Sweden, Germany, Spain and his very favorite, France. He was especially fond of Paris, France. His career also took him all over the United States to work and live. He has lived in Tennessee, Arkansas, Virginia, Iowa, Florida, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

After retiring from the hectic pace of the corporate world, Carlton's love of music prompted him to attempt to learn to play the banjo. He loved the instrument and was never satisfied with his own musical skills, but it gave him a lot to talk about with his little brother Ralph, who also played.

Carlton was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his daughters, Jennifer Leigh Stokes, and Stacie Diane Prince, both of Knoxville, Tennessee; his grandson, Elias Gabriel Huskey, of Knoxville, Tennessee; his brother, Warren Prince and wife Tina of Conway, Arkansas; his brother, Ralph Prince and wife Penny of Morrow, Arkansas; his mother, Barbara Prince of Farmington, Arkansas; and many nephews, nieces, and great-nephews and great-nieces as well. He is also survived by his beloved dogs and constant companions, Buddy, and Daisy.

At Carlton's request, there will be no funeral service held. He will be buried at the Farmington Cemetery near his father.

Freddie Anderson Ray

Freddie Anderson Ray, age 88, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born November 21, 1934, in Poteau, Oklahoma, the son of Herman Attlebur and Mable Aretlia (Slate) Ray.

Freddie retired from the United States Navy as Master Chief after 22 1/2 years of service. He is a 32nd Degree Mason.

He was preceded in death by wife, Zona Lorraine Ray, his parents, and one sister, Wanda Yates.

Survivors include one son, Michael Ray and wife Robin; one daughter, Teresa Ray; five grandchildren, Garland Spinks and wife Gentry, John Spinks and wife Abby, Megan Anderson and husband Billy, Amanda Ray, and Conner Ray and wife Christina; eight great-grandchildren, Eli Spinks, Lee Spinks, Tyler Spinks, Kendra Anderson, Brooks Anderson, Riley Kilpatrick, Eleanor Anderson and Canaan Ray; one brother, Tom Haney and wife Diane; three sisters, Betty Daily, Lenda Crosby, and Retha Higley and husband Paul; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Willard Walker Hospice Home, 325 E Longview St., Fayetteville, Arkansas 72703.

Cora Joy Robson

Cora Joy Robson, age 45, was born September 21, 1977 in Salem, Massachusetts, to Joe Robson and Joy Hance and went to be in the arms of Jesus on August 11, 2023.

Cora was a brilliant young lady, with an accomplished academic mind. She held a Bachelor of Science degree in both Political Science and Geography, and taught at the University of Arkansas while pursing a Master's Degree in Political Science. She also realized a lifelong dream of working in the library at the University of Arkansas, a job she truly enjoyed. Cora loved intellectual discussions, and because of her love of learning, her unique global perspective, and her wonderful mind you could always count on her for an interesting conversation. Being an avid nature enthusiast, she loved hiking, and spent several months hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Cora is survived by her son, Isaiah Priest; father and step-mother, Joe and Marcia Robson of Fayettville, Arkansas; mother, Joy Hance of Fort Smith; sister, April Florida and husband Rob of Fayetteville; sister, Heather Crossland and husband LeRoy of Springdale; sister, Shivaun Carter and husband Derek of West Fork; sister, Serina Allen and husband Collin of Fayetteville; and sister, Tahlia Robson of Fayetteville, as well as numerous nephews, nieces, aunts and uncles. She was a treasure and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

A graveside service was held at Evergreen Cemetery in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Tuesday, August 15, followed by a memorial service at Fellowship Church in Fayetteville.

Ruby Collins Wilson

Ruby Collins Wilson, age 97, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, August 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Arkansas. She was born August 5, 1926, in Mountainburg, Arkansas, the daughter of Walter and Bertha (Gabbard) Collins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Willis Wilson; her parents, one son-in-law, Richard Center, two sisters, one brother and two grandsons.

Survivors include two daughters, Mary Center and Barbara Jones and husband Les; one son, Charles Wilson and wife Becky; eleven grandchildren, twenty four great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Baptist Ford Cemetery Pavilion in Greenland, Arkansas.

