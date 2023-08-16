What’s Happening

CANE HILL

FESTIVAL VOLUNTEER MEETING

Historic Cane Hill will have a volunteer meeting for anyone who would be interested in helping with the 2023 Cane Hill Harvest Festival. The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 17 at Cane Hill College, 14219 College Road in Cane Hill.

OZARKS BUG CRAWL

Historic Cane Hill is hosting the second annual Ozarks Bug Crawl, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, starting at Historic Cane Hill College, off Highway 45. Participants will act as teams to collect bugs on the grounds and trails of Historic Cane Hill. Teams will be given information and materials needed to participate. It is free but people are asked to register at www.historicanehillar.org/events.

FAYETTEVILLE

WASHINGTON COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Washington County Democratic Party will have a general meeting from 6-8 p.m., Monday, August 21, at the Hyatt Place, 348 E Van Asche Dr. in Fayetteville. Information about becoming a member, current volunteer opportunities, candidates, voter registration, and regular business will be on the agenda. Only members may vote on business items. Everyone is welcome to attend.

ICE CREAM SOCIAL

Washington County Historical Society ice cream social will be 3-6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19 at the lawn of Headquarters Headquarters House Museum, 118 E Dickson St. in Fayetteville. Tickets are $2.50 for children ages 6-12, $5 for adults and $15 for families. Tickets may be purchased online at bit.ly/wchsicecream, from historical society board members or at the gate. Refreshments will include ice cream provided by Hiland Dairy, assorted cookies, cakes, lemonade and water. Musical entertainment provided by Jumpsuit Jamey and the Can't Wait to Play Boys.

FARMINGTON

BLOOD DRIVE

The American Red Cross will sponsor a blood drive from 2-6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22 at First United Methodist Church in Farmington, 355 Southwinds Drive. The Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive, type B negative and type A negative blood donors. For those who don't know their blood type, making a donation is an easy way to find out this important personal health information. The Red Cross will notify new donors of their blood type soon after they give. Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

FARMERS MARKET

Farmington Farmers Market is held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays at Creekside Park off Broyles Street.

LINCOLN

FARMERS MARKET

Lincoln Farmers Market is held 5-7:30 p.m., Thursdays at Appletown Store, 1862 Pridemore Drive. The farmers market is sponsored by Appletown and Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

PRAIRIE GROVE

SOGGY DOGGY POOL PARTY

Friends of Prairie Grove Pound will host the "Soggy Doggy Pool Party" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Prairie Grove Aquatic Park. Cost is $10 per dog and humans are free. The event is a dog swim party only. Humans are not allowed in the pool. Dogs must be spayed/neutered, current on shots and older than 6 months. Concessions will be available.

FARMERS MARKET

Prairie Grove Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Buchanan Street next to Mock Park. The market is sponsored by Main Street Prairie Grove.