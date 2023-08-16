Wilbur Pottery Site: What’s the Big Deal?

CANE HILL -- One thing that makes the Wilbur site especially unique and valuable is it has been protected since it ceased producing, which was 1889, the same year J.D. Wilbur died. Archeologist Jared Pebworth said getting the architecture of the kilns on record is valuable for Arkansas history as well as for the history of southern pottery.

Pebworth, station assistant at Arkansas Archeological Survey's University of Arkansas-Fayetteville Archeological Research Station, said the site has never been plowed, and it's never been otherwise seriously disturbed or compromised.

Lawrence McElroy, arts and culture director and art curator for Historic Cane Hill, said the site is a big deal because it is rare. So far, it's the only example of a groundhog kiln found in Northwest Arkansas. Although the site has been looted, it's largely intact. Now that HCH owns the property, McElroy said the possibilities for making it into a living, working demonstration of southern pottery keep growing.

Kevin Hughes, a ceramics instructor from Missouri State University, is one of 100 people who came to see the Wilbur site during an open house held last month. Hughes said he drove from Springfield, Mo., because he wanted to see a groundhog kiln native to his neck of the woods. He said he got to fire a groundhog kiln in Sea Grove, North Carolina, and getting to see one nearer inspired him to make the three-hour drive.

McElroy said right around the time Wilbur died, a sea change was happening to potters like him. Stoneware, which had been "necessary for survival," was being replaced by lighter-weight and cheaper, mass-produced pottery, glass and tin storage containers. Improved transportation also meant those items could be carried efficiently and cost effectively to almost anywhere, including people in far-flung rural areas.

Stoneware potters who survived moved from making utilitarian pottery to making art pottery, like that featured in Historic Cane Hill's recent Niloak pottery exhibition. Because Wilbur and his kind--with their skilled, experienced and technical work--mostly disappeared by the end of the 19th century, a record and a physical location marking their existence are important.

Another reason the site is important is it may help fill in or substantiate who or what influenced Wilbur and help researchers further refine his pottery lineage. McElroy said some is already known about where Wilbur came from (first Zanesville, Ohio, then Denton, Texas) and who and what his influences were, but he also said some previously held understandings have been modified.

For instance, because early pieces of Wilbur's Boonsboro stoneware are stamped J.M. Roark & J.D. Wilbur, researchers and historians believed potter Roark worked alongside Wilbur. However, McElroy said there is not much hard evidence to show that Roark, whose pottery style is well documented in Denton, Texas, actually threw or shaped any pots at Wilbur's factory. That has led him to a new theory, that Roark's name was stamped on the early pieces to give him credit for helping Wilbur in other ways, perhaps financially.

Pebworth said other potters may have worked with Wilbur, and the sherds being excavated will offer clues whether that is true and who they were.

He also said there has been at least one mystery sherd. Finding more sherds may help shed more light on the mystery sherd, what it was and how it was used. It "almost" looks like the spout of a jug with the bottom broken off, but that "isn't quite right," Pebworth said.

Yet another factor that makes the site meaningful is community and individual involvement in local history. The open house featured sherd-washing and soil-screening opportunities. Several UAF students from Little Rock used toothbrushes and clean water to scrub soil off sherds with some surprising and delightful results, based on their "ah" and "oh, gosh" exclamations. They, like the archeologists and historians working the site, brought the past into present life.

Vanessa McKuin, HCH executive director, said she enjoys seeing people become more aware of the importance of the past and their connections to it.

Finally, such sites can prompt individual reflection and realizations. Siloam Springs artist John Lasater and his wife Kara said they found the site "great" and visiting it was fun. But then, after being asked a few questions about what he paints, John said with a tone of amazement, "I'm kinda fascinated with pottery, come to think of it."