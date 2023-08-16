Wilf emerges winner among princesses

LINCOLN -- Sage Wilf emerged as the winner among four candidates throwing their hats into the 2023 Lincoln Riding Club Princess competition as part of the royalty pageant.

Dustee Jones placed as first runner-up with Reese Shelley and Paisely Teague also competing over the three-day 70th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo.

Wilf swept the competition, winning the interview/personality contest to garner a prize of a trophy bridle and halter bags, the speech/impromptu questions category, which netted her computer backpacks, the appearance/modeling with a trophy garment bag prize, and horsemanship that came with a custom bronc halter with lead rope.

As Princess, Wilf won a saddle sponsored by Harps, a crown sponsored by LS6 Construction, a buckle sponsored by Ozark Electric, two photo sessions from Sherry Smith Photography, use of perpetual chaps and vest sponsored by Possum Holler, a custom portfolio for autograph sheets, a customized make up case, sash and 2023 LRC Princess bronc halter.

Jones received a bronc halter with lead rope and trailer tie as first runner-up. Reese Shelly also competed.

The Arkansas Diamond Award went to Shelly, who received earrings donated by Rhinestone Lipgloss, while the Cowgirl Courage Award was given as a buckle to Teague.

Princess contestants ranged from age 8 to 12.