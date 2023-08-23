Affinity for kids, baseball and ballparks

WEST FAYETTEVILLE -- Sam Perroni's personality contains an affinity for baseball, children and certain ballparks. He worked as a federal prosecutor in Little Rock and resided there for several years. He was particularly fond of the home field for the Little Rock based Arkansas Travelers, the Double A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners competing in the Texas League.

The field, situated along I-630, was constructed in 1931 and opened in 1932 as "Travelers Field." It was renamed "Ray Winder Field" in 1996. As the facility aged, promotions recognized it as one of the oldest active ballparks operating throughout minor league baseball.

Perroni remembers its historic nature and still refers to it as "Travelers Field."

"It was really nostalgic," he said.

One of his favorite memories there stems from obtaining a signed baseball by Arkansas native Billy Bob Thornton at "Traveler's Field." Thornton played high school baseball at Malvern and, after graduating in 1973, he had a tryout with the Kansas City Royals that got short circuited by injury, according to a 2007 London Times report.

The last Travelers game was played at Ray Winder Field on Sept. 3, 2006, and a 7-3 victory was recorded over the Springfield, Mo., Cardinals to close out an era. The next season Dickey-Stephens Park opened in North Little Rock as the home field for the Travelers.

Ray Winder Field remained intact for almost five additional baseball seasons before pieces of it were sold off to baseball fans. Original wooden seats were given to fans on a first-come, first-serve basis when the park was opened to fans on May 14, 2011.

Perroni was saddened when the park was demolished on July 12, 2012, and turned into a parking lot.

"If I'd had the money, I'd bought it. It was that special of a place. Of course it was old and it took a lot of maintenance," Perroni said.

Perroni's dream of owning his own baseball field morphed into reality on a somewhat smaller scale. Still, there are significant logistics he's undertaken in building his own backyard baseball paradise, known as "Perroni Field," located on his property one half mile west of the Wedington Fire Dept. and the 16 General Store with an access from State Highway 16 on the north side of the highway just as the road bends.

Perroni's grandson, Hunter Kemp, a freshman at University of Arkansas majoring in Business Finance played on the field growing up.

"He built this field for me and my brother (Chandler Kemp) a long time ago and then we grew out of it and we had a couple of teams in the area practice here just so we could have people using it and then it just escalated into a tournament, so it's really cool to see how far it's come," Kemp said.

To have his grandparents do that, create a baseball field in their own backyard, that says 'I love you' in a way that not every child experiences.

"Yeah, we're really thankful for that. They've done a lot throughout our lifetime that we're really grateful for," Kemp said.

Kemp's grandmother, Pat Perroni, was part of watching the baseball games until Alzheimer's forced her to reside in a facility at Rogers where she can be cared for.

Last weekend, Perroni's personal "Field of Dreams" hosted the third annual Perroni Field Invitational tournament to raise funds to go towards research to defeat Alzheimer's.

NWA Sox owner Rubin Pruitt donated commemorative t-shirts for the event, creating another means of raising money through t-shirt sales. With no cost to Perronni, 100 percent of t-shirt sales went towards the 2023 goal of raising $10,000 for Alzheimer's research.

"Mr. Sam does so much for us. He lets us use his field for free to practice. He even rolls hotdogs for us when we're out here practicing. I can't say enough about Sam," Rubin Pruitt said.

Rubin's son, Caleb, 16, accompanied him, helping sell the t-shirts, which add to the mystique of participating in the fundraiser in the rural West Fayetteville setting.

While hosting the tournament, the family aims to support Pat and fund research to find a cure for the thing that afflicted her.

"It's been tough, it's tough for everyone [in the family], but I think we're making the most of it. We're having this tournament to raise money so I think we're doing our part," Kemp said. "It's very inspiring to a lot of people."

Erin McGuirt, of Fayetteville, used to live on the property with the Perroni family. She was back Saturday, serving as a volunteer greeter.

"This field is really great. It's helpful to so many people. There are 10 teams or more that come here weekly and do their practices out here," McGuirt said.

Tournament director Kurt Wing, a P.E. teacher at Bentonville, predicted on Saturday early in the tournament that revenue would meet Perroni's goal of raising $10,000, and hailed the two-day event as a good opportunity to help with the fundraiser and let a bunch of kids play ball.

Like Perroni, Wing's endeared to baseball.

"I'm just a baseball fan. I don't have many things that I like better," Wing said.

By Sunday's conclusion, the two-day event raised $10,158.95 to fund Alzheimer's research.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Every ballpark, even little league fields needs a good concession stand and Perroni Field in West Fayetteville has perhaps the best priced menu in all of baseball. Hunter Kemp served patrons during the third annual Perroni Field Invitational last weekend. The field was constructed for him and his brother, Chandler Kemp, as a backyard baseball paradise by their grandparents, Sam and Pat Perroni. Alzheimer's disease forced Pat into a home at Rogers where she can be cared for so Sam created the tournament as a fundraiser to go towards research to find a cure.

