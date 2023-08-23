Cards replenish gridiron squad

FARMINGTON -- Farmington graduated several key players from its' receiving and linebacking corps, linemen and special teams, but that's the sort of challenge welcomed by coach J.R. Eldridge.

Eldridge begins his third season at the helm in Farmington, retooling virtually every unit, but the Cardinals have the skill, size, speed, numbers and facilities to make waves.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Senior Cameron Vanzant (6-1, 180) begins his third season as starting quarterback. As a sophomore, he completed 164 of 257 passes for 2,168 yards with a touchdown to interception ratio of 27 to 8. His numbers were reduced by injury last season when he missed six games, but he still threw for 1,387 yards and completed 105 of 152 passes with 13 touchdowns.

"He's done a great job leading our offense. He's done a great job in the locker room and weight room with his leadership. He has a really good mentality that bleeds over into the rest of our program," Eldridge said.

Senior Brayden Penne (5-10, 161) is the backup.

Running backs

Russell Hodge (5-10, 190) asserted himself as the top Cardinal runner last season. He rushed for 732 yards on 121 carries and found the end zone a whopping 17 times.

Junior Luke Elsik (5-11, 162) plays slot receiver and has the versatility to play multiple positions, including runningback where he gained 489 yards on 78 rushing attempts and scored 8 touchdowns last year.

Junior Dustin Hatfielder (6-0, 160) and sophomore Jordan Logue (5-8, 175) add depth.

Receivers

Starters Peyton Funk (71 catches, 1,100 yards, 11 touchdowns) and Lawson DeVault graduated.

Elsik starts in the slot with senior Hunter Reaves (6-2, 165) returning as a starter. Senior Gabe Burfitt (5-10, 180) plays multiple positions. Junior Roman Nye (6-0, 165), senior Riley Brashears (6-1, 155) and senior Hudson Froud (6-0, 160) compete for playing time.

Tight End

Senior Jagger Gordon (6-0, 167) demonstrated big play capability last season when he caught Springdale napping and scored on an 89-yard catch and run. Gordon caught 15 passes for 420 yards and contributed 5 touchdowns last season.

Offensive Line

Junior Hunter Marshall (5-10, 260) slides over to guard. Sophomore Layton Mitchell (6-1, 255) was hailed as the leader of the junior high offense last year.

Senior Kaleb Harris (6-2, 255) plays left tackle. Senior Truitt Rowland (6-1, 260) switches from defensive line to right tackle this season. Junior Hayden Bentley (5-10, 180) plays center.

Senior Jaxen Hummel (5-11, 225) and junior Hamilton Hickman (6-3, 250) can go. Sophomore Holden Taylor (5-11, 210) is a younger guy.

DEFENSE

Dominant defensive tackle David Stettmeier graduated as did linebackers Cooper Gardenhire, Zach Ralston and Andrew Disheroon, plus safeties Sam Wells and Wyatt Powell and cornerback Caleb McChristian.

Only four starters return on defense for the Cardinals.

Sophomore twins, Sam Reynolds (5-9, 172) at outside linebacker and Noah Reynolds (5-10, 165) at defensive back add a unique dynamic to the defense.

Defensive Line

Senior Jacob Johnson (5-10, 205) returns as an interior defender along with junior Quinn Walker (5-10, 253). Senior Michael Douglas (5-9, 190) recovered from an injury to start at defensive end last year. Junior Lincoln Walker (5-10, 180) gives the Cardinals another guy to plug in the defense. Senior Keshawn Clark (6-3, 193) can line up in varying positions.

Linebackers

Returning junior starter Morgan Schader (5-10, 190), an inside linebacker, is the only guy back. Junior outside linebacker Avery Lynch (5-9, 170), sophomore middle linebacker Peyton Wells (5-10, 170) and senior middle linebacker McAllister Dooly (5-6, 140) step into areas of responsibility.

Safeties

Junior Ryan Berger (5-9, 145) played free safety last season. Junior Dayson Caplena (5-11, 160) moves from linebacker to safety.

Cornerbacks

The Cardinals rotated cornerbacks last year. Seniors Joey Richards (6-1, 162) and Gino Gambino (5-10, 165) have experience as does junior Brandon Clark (5-9, 150).

Sophomore Peyton Bailey (6-1, 165) switched from offense to fill the Junior Cardinal secondary last year and locked up a starting cornerback job in 2022.