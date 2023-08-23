Dogs gone wild

Atlas, a Mini Auusie, waits for his owner, Ashlynne Cambron of Elkins, to throw the ball into the pool at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park during the Soggy Doggy Pool Party. Atlas turned one in January and this was his first time for a pool party.
Soggy Doggy Pool Party
Despite hot, humid weather, the Soggy Doggy Pool Party was a great success on Saturday as 126 dogs came through the gate with their humans for the swim party at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park.
Photos by Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Belle, a Catahoula owned by Jenifer Yarnelle of Fayetteville, enjoys the cool water on a hot day Saturday at the Soggy Doggy Pool Party at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park.
Topaz, a Teddy Roosevelt Terrier owned by Mary Bristow of Bentonville, stayed busy fetching items at the Soggy Doggy Pool Party, sponsored by Friends of Prairie Grove Pound on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Lindsay Walton takes a close-up photo of her dog, Myrphy, a Great Pyrenees/German Shepherd, at the Soggy Doggy Pool Party on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park. The fundraiser sponsored by Friends of Prairie Grove Pound included a raffle, door prizes and concessions.
Boston Terriers, Snomee in the red life jacket and Tuscy in the yellow life jacket, had fun playing together in the water at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park on Saturday. Big dogs and little dogs swam in the water, fetched balls and frisbees and enjoyed ice cream "pup cups."
Custard, a Greyhound owned by Mallory Toste of Fayetteville, preferred the solitude of the baby pool to being in the big pool with lots of other dogs. Custard was one of 126 dogs that showed up for the Soggy Doggy Pool Party sponsored by Friends of PG Pound.
