Farmington Football Schedules

Farmington 2023 Football Schedules
2023 FARMINGTON VARSITY
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 15^Van Buren scrimmage^7 p.m.
Aug. 25^Greenbrier^7 p.m.
Sept. 1^at Springdale^7 p.m.
Sept. 8^Rogers^7 p.m.
Sept. 15^Bye
Sept. 22^Harrison*^7 p.m.
Sept. 29^at Alma*^7 p.m.
Oct. 6^Dardanelle*^7 p.m.
Oct. 13^at Clarksville*^7 p.m.
Oct. 20^Shiloh Christian*^7 p.m.
Oct. 27^Pea Ridge*^7 p.m.
Nov. 3^at Prairie Grove*^7 p.m
* -- 5A West Conference game
2023 FARMINGTON 7TH GRADE/JUNIOR HIGH
Date^Opponent^Time^Status
Aug. 15^Van Buren scrimmage^6 p.m.^JH
Aug. 31^Greenwood 5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH
Sept. 7^at Siloam Springs^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH
Sept. 14^at Van Buren Butterfield^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH
Sept. 21^at Harrison^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH
Sept. 28^Alma^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH
Oct. 5^at Dardanelle^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH
Oct. 12^Van Buren Northridge^5:30 p.m.^7th-JH
Oct. 19^at Shiloh Christian^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JV
Oct. 26^Pea Ridge^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH
Nov. 2^Prairie Grove^5:30/7 p.m.^-7th-JH
2023 FARMINGTON 8TH GRADE/JUNIOR VARSITY
Date^Opponent^Time^Status
Aug. 28^at Greenwood^5:30/7 p.m.^8th/JV
Sept. 5^Siloam Springs^5:30/7 p.m.^8th-JV
Sept. 18^Harrison^5:30/7 p.m^8th-JV
Sept. 25^at Alma^5:30/7 p.m.^8th-JV
Oct. 2^Dardanelle^5:30 p.m.^8th
Oct. 2^Gravette^7 p.m.^JV
Oct. 9^at Van Buren Northridge^5:30/7 p.m.^8th-JH
Oct. 16^Shiloh Christian^5:30/7 p.m.^8th-JV
Oct. 23^at Pea Ridge^5:30/7 p.m.^8th-JV
Oct. 30^at Prairie Grove^5:30/7 p.m.^8th-JV