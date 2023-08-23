Manage Subscription
Farmington Football Schedules

by Mark Humphrey | August 23, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.

Farmington 2023 Football Schedules

2023 FARMINGTON VARSITY

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 15^Van Buren scrimmage^7 p.m.

Aug. 25^Greenbrier^7 p.m.

Sept. 1^at Springdale^7 p.m.

Sept. 8^Rogers^7 p.m.

Sept. 15^Bye

Sept. 22^Harrison*^7 p.m.

Sept. 29^at Alma*^7 p.m.

Oct. 6^Dardanelle*^7 p.m.

Oct. 13^at Clarksville*^7 p.m.

Oct. 20^Shiloh Christian*^7 p.m.

Oct. 27^Pea Ridge*^7 p.m.

Nov. 3^at Prairie Grove*^7 p.m

* -- 5A West Conference game

2023 FARMINGTON 7TH GRADE/JUNIOR HIGH

Date^Opponent^Time^Status

Aug. 15^Van Buren scrimmage^6 p.m.^JH

Aug. 31^Greenwood 5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH

Sept. 7^at Siloam Springs^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH

Sept. 14^at Van Buren Butterfield^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH

Sept. 21^at Harrison^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH

Sept. 28^Alma^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH

Oct. 5^at Dardanelle^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH

Oct. 12^Van Buren Northridge^5:30 p.m.^7th-JH

Oct. 19^at Shiloh Christian^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JV

Oct. 26^Pea Ridge^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH

Nov. 2^Prairie Grove^5:30/7 p.m.^-7th-JH

2023 FARMINGTON 8TH GRADE/JUNIOR VARSITY

Date^Opponent^Time^Status

Aug. 28^at Greenwood^5:30/7 p.m.^8th/JV

Sept. 5^Siloam Springs^5:30/7 p.m.^8th-JV

Sept. 18^Harrison^5:30/7 p.m^8th-JV

Sept. 25^at Alma^5:30/7 p.m.^8th-JV

Oct. 2^Dardanelle^5:30 p.m.^8th

Oct. 2^Gravette^7 p.m.^JV

Oct. 9^at Van Buren Northridge^5:30/7 p.m.^8th-JH

Oct. 16^Shiloh Christian^5:30/7 p.m.^8th-JV

Oct. 23^at Pea Ridge^5:30/7 p.m.^8th-JV

Oct. 30^at Prairie Grove^5:30/7 p.m.^8th-JV

