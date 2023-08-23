Fish for free in Arkansas Aug. 23

LITTLE ROCK -- The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission unanimously approved a special free fishing day during Thursday's regularly scheduled meeting at AGFC Headquarters. Anyone will be able to fish in Arkansas without a fishing license or trout permit on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The free fishing opportunity comes as a result of an update to the AGFC's license system.

The AGFC has been working with its license system vendor, PayIt Outdoors (formerly Sovereign Sportsman Solutions), to update the license purchasing experience for Arkansas hunters and anglers. The process will require the license-purchase system to be unavailable for data transfer Aug. 23, preventing anyone from purchasing or renewing their license on that day. All other fishing regulations will remain in place Aug. 23.