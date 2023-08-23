Good numbers, facilities load Junior Cardinals

FARMINGTON -- Farmington joined the River Valley Conference last year and went 6-3 against the likes of Van Buren, Greenwood and Siloam Springs at the junior high level. Head coach Payton Covington returns for his second season at the helm. Numbers and prime time facilities help the Junior Cardinals.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Last year as an eighth grader Slade Norwood showed a lot of promise. Norwood asserts himself as a leader, communicates and throws well.

"Now in his third year with the program, it's his turn for the reins on Thursday night," Covington said.

Backup Tage Pollard is more of a runner, who makes good decisions. Max Eldridge, son of Farmington head football coach J.R. Eldridge, is an eighth grader who can play quarterback.

Runningback

Max Eldridge runs hard and low and is hard to tackle.

"Max Eldridge is kind our Swiss Army Knife. He'll show up everywhere," Covington said.

Freshman Brenner Watkins started last year and has speed.

"He's our change of pace guy. He works hard, wherever he's at he makes plays," Covington said.

Newcomer Jaxton Jowers never played football before, but made leaps and bounds over the summer.

"He's getting a lot of reps. He's picking it up pretty quick," Covington said.

H-back

Jett Pierce has two years of experience in the position.

"He's a solid contributor. He's always open, always in a good spot, a good blocker. He's a big piece of our offense," Covington said.

Freshman Brayden Conran moved in from St. Louis. A pair of eighth graders, Max Arrington and Levi Newman, provide two more options.

Receivers

Eighth grader Weston Huckeba earned a starting position.

"He sure stepped up. I feel like he's going to be a big weapon for us," Covington said.

Freshman Kalin Hendrix starts in the slot.

"He's fast and shifty and he can take the top off a defense," Covington said.

Jaxon Williams returns after not playing last year and starts on the other side.

"He's smart and quick, an all-around type of receiver," Covington said.

Offensive Line

Freshmen Chandler Bunn and Zach Stilwell play tackle.

"Stilwell has really risen to become the vocal leader of the team," Covington said. "Bunn is strong, has a big body and sets the edge. Bunn holds the school junior high record in the shot put, so we know he's explosive."

Coaches like Gavin Hammack's versatility, especially his ability to pull from left guard. Right guard Asa Johnson is the only eighth grader starting on the offensive line. Freshman Jadon Davidson starts at center.

Move-in M.J. Dibiasse is in the mix along with eighth grader Landon Mueller.

DEFENSE

There's turnover from last season, but the unit is not without some experience.

Defensive Line

Freshman Aaron Bale and Ben Rusch start at end. Bale has been in the program three years.

"Ben Rusch is looking to eat some face all the time, he's very aggressive. He sets the edge," Covington said.

Three players rotate between defensive tackle and nose guard, Reese Hammack, Austin Israel and Gavin Rachel. Eli Rekus, Brodie Curry and Tatum Perkins provide depth.

Linebackers

Freshman Crosby Schmitt got a chance to play linebacker last season, and emerged as one of the top team leaders over the summer.

"He's going to do it the right way, and he demands that his teammates do it the right way. He holds them accountable," Covington said.

The other starters are ninth graders Kaiden Lorenz and Keaton Baltz with Stone Hardin coming in off the bench.

Secondary

Eighth graders J.J. Moore and Austin Mattingly played their way into the starting cornerback positions.

"It wasn't really out of necessity. They just showed up," Covington said.

Harley Cunningham, Tate Wells and Caden Brashears are key reserves. Max Eldridge starts at safety along with Micheal Shoffitt with Lane Smith and Quinton Napier rotating in.