Junior Tigers revamped for 2023

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Last year Prairie Grove got thrown into the River Valley Conference with a bunch of bigger schools and experienced a rough year at the junior high level.

Coach John Madding left after only one season. Matt Chandler, who doubles as defensive coordinator, takes the helm.

"We do have a better understanding of what to expect with this conference. I'm not making any excuses, but we're going to be playing and probably starting five-to-six eighth graders on offense and defense," Chandler said.

The Tigers are projected to return to Class 4A football for the 2024-2026 cycle and playing bigger schools in 2023 will toughen them up.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Eighth grader Simmie Gunther grabbed the starting quarterback job in training camp.

"He's big, tall, athletic, strong-armed, one of the things he's going to lack is experience," Chandler said.

Freshman Cooper Quinton is the backup.

Halfback

Freshman Mason Bogle played hard last year. This season he's got a chance to emerge as a leader for the Junior Tigers at halfback.

"We're going to be using a lot of them [at halfback]. We've got several eighth graders who have the build, speed and athleticism to be in that spot," Chandler said. "Right now, we're still kind of working through the depth on that one, but Mason Bogle is leading the charge."

Fullback

Freshman Justin Smith moved to Prairie Grove over the summer and is penciled in as the starter. Classmate Emmanuel Rodriguez is projected to get an equal amount of reps at fullback.

Wingback

When Quinton's not playing quarterback, he'll line up and likely start at wingback. Greyson Abram and Joshua Cryder factor in the rotation.

Receivers

Blaine Jones works at both wingback and wide receiver. Eli Abshier, grandson of head varsity coach Danny Abshier, is eager to show what he can do.

"Those are the ones who have really been kind of standing out over the summer and going to camp. Those two right now are going to be the two main ones with Luke Parrish as well," Chandler said.

Tight end

The Junior Tigers might be able to run a double or even triple tight end formation.

"Tate Bailey and Dane Wilson, those two young men have really stepped up, but we have a young man, who didn't play for us last year, Anderson Davis, went to school here, and he is competing and fighting for that starting tight end spot," Chandler said. "We've got to find a place to put him. He's a big, athletic skill player for us and we need to find a way to utilize him so that's on our radar."

Offensive Line

Tall, athletic freshman Gunner Pankey anchors the offensive line at center. Ryan Bannon mans right guard.

Left guard featured a battle between Isaiah Russell and Easton Ledford in training camp for the starting job.

"They're working really well," Chandler said.

Freshman Gavin Patton, Sawyer Devault and Isaac Tag lead a host of players vying for playing time at the tackle positions.

"We're trying to create some competition because we know we have some young guys, who are filling in this depth, so that's why you hear a couple different names because we're really wanting them to compete and see who comes out [as the starters]," Chandler said.

DEFENSE

The Junior Tigers will line up once again in a 3-4 look.

"A lot of those same names are going to be transitioning over to linebackers, to defensive ends, to defensive line, to nose guard, things like that," Chandler said. "We do have a few who start on defense that don't start on offense."

Defensive Line

Pankey starts at nose guard with Patton spelling him.

"They're two of our bigger ninth grade offensive linemen, who are going to come over and help us on the defensive side of the ball," Chandler said.

In a 3-4 front, the defensive ends need to be able to take on blocks at the point of attack.

"We try really not to two-gap with some of the things that we do, but they do have to be able to kind of handle their way because they are going to be trying to eat up a lot of blocks and allow our [linebackers to make plays]," Chandler said. "We're going to use our little bit speedier guys. They may not be as big, but hopefully they're fast. So, that's going to be one of their main priorities is to not get knocked off the ball and help us anchor down inside in the trenches."

Bannon, Patton and Pankey will all line up at defensive end.

"There's a little bit of a rotation between the defensive ends and the nose guards. We're still trying to figure out which is our best combination, but that's going to be our starting three right now," Chandler said.

Jaxon Dersam, Tyler Riggs and more eighth graders compete for playing time.

Linebackers

Bogle and Smith play outside linebacker.Parrish and Leon Frisard, a strong, athletic eighth grader, who specializes in defense, play the interior.

Secondary

Quinton's height and athletic ability might suit him as a cornerback. Jones and Eli Abshier compete for the starting spot on the other side.

Move-in Haaris Shareef came to Prairie Grove last year, but didn't play football. He's out this year and coaches like his potential.

"His speed and athleticism's going to give us a little bit of help out there on the cornerback position," Chandler said.

Eighth grader Weston Butler starts at safety. David Lindsey will also get playing time.