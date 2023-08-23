Junior Wolves won’t be no pushover

LINCOLN -- Opponents expecting an easy game based on Lincoln's 0-10 junior high record last year, might find these Junior Wolves will be anything but a pushover.

Jacob Jarvis takes over as head coach of Lincoln's junior high football squad with last year's coach Mason Wann leaving the school to become head coach at Hackett.

Jarvis admitted the Junior Wolves have their work cut out for them on the heels of an 0-10 campaign in 2022, but enthusiasm abounded with both Jarvis and Lincoln head varsity coach Reed Mendoza expressed optimism for the program on the first day of training camp, July 31.

"Junior high numbers have been good. We feel good about their progress, they've had a good summer in the weight room. We had a few good team camps, we feel good about [our] junior high progress and we're going to take a step forward with that team this year," Mendoza said.

Jarvis echoed that sentiment, noting 26 kids showed up to begin the grind towards sharpening themselves into a cohesive unit.

"I'm taking over a junior high that was 0-10 last year. We, obviously, had a lot of rough games, so we've been focused since November of last year in turning that around, specifically in the weight room, just getting them stronger," Jarvis said

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Freshman Korbin Price returns at quarterback. Price stepped into the starting quarterback role as an eighth grader. He showed good leadership poise with a penchant for getting the offense lined up, and demonstrated an ability to throw and run.

"He was our starting quarterback for about half the year, then had a season-ending injury last year," Jarvis said.

Tailbacks

Freshman Tyson Cockrell is another starter returning at fullback. Jarvis describes eighth-graders, Jude Van Antwerp and Kaiden Williams, as a one-two punch, "who were kind of Lincoln's two-headed monster in seventh grade."

"They gave people problems and they're going to give us a lot of depth in the backfield," Jarvis said.

Receivers

Freshman Tucker Odom brings speed to the Junior Wolves' offense, and has the capacity to come in motion and run the ball. Freshmen, Brodey Sams and Kyle Mobley, look to get involved with six more receivers available.

Offensive Line

Jarvis rates Kyle Lee, an eighth grader, among the most consistent, hardest workers in the entire school. He'll be Lincoln's center, and probably will start two ways on the defensive line.

Prairie Grove freshman transfer Gabe Randolph improves both fronts.

"He'll be new, but he'll be a two-way starter potentially," Jarvis said. "We've got a lot of guys that we feel comfortable with, eighth graders, Hunter Murphy and Cannon Key. We've got a lot of bigger bodies. [Freshman] Jose Cruz, he's our biggest and strongest kid and he's a tank."

Freshmen Andy Valdez and Chris Vasquez gained experience last year while classmate Jhett Mclavey works at both center and right guard.

"We feel pretty confident about eight or nine guys that we can kind of throw in there and know what's going on. They can go in there and execute. That's been huge, because last year we didn't have that. We got a lot of depth this year," Jarvis said.

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

"Our defensive line, it's just the same guys. We're 30 to 35 [deep on the roster] and we got probably 20 guys that we feel pretty confident in right now. They can go out and just flat out play and give us good reps," Jarvis said.

Jarvis said Lincoln will probably go into more four-man fronts this year because they've got more big bodies capable of stacking the line.

"It'll be kind of 4-2-5 ish, but we'll get into quite a few different fronts and try to play some games with people up front and try to [disrupt their blocking scheme]. Junior high offensive fronts can be confused sometimes by moving a dude over six inches. We're going to try to do that kind of stuff," Jarvis said.

Vasquez rotated at defensive end last year, and Cruz's strength gives Lincoln some leverage up front.

Linebackers

Inside linebackers Cockrell, Williams and Bennett lead the linebacker corps. McLavey is one offensive lineman, who plays linebacker on defense as does eighth-grader Chase Gardner. Van Antwerp also plays linebacker.

Secondary

Lincoln puts an experienced secondary on the field. Odom and Sams play cornerback, giving the Junior Wolves a pair of good tacklers with decent speed on the edges. Price began last season as a linebacker, but will be in the secondary this year.

Eighth grader Logan Grisham, one of Lincoln's smaller kids, impressed Jarvis last season.

"He comes downhill like a missile and it doesn't matter what size the kid is. We played [against] a kid at Berryville in seventh grade last year. He was probably as big as I am and Grisham, he'd just come down and chop him down every time," Jarvis said, adding, "We feel pretty confident in those guys and there's a couple more."

Freshman Chris Ethridge rotated in last year.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Do-it-all player Price kicks off and punts.

The Junior Wolves may go for two on extra-point attempts. Last year they attempted a lot of onside kicks. Price and Odom compete for the deep return chores.

OVERVIEW

A major difference will show up in the trenches with the Junior Wolves being able to throw a lot of bodies into the mix, a luxury their roster didn't allow in 2022.

"There was really probably three or four guys that we felt comfortable with really being out there, and obviously, you need at least five, so that can be difficult," Jarvis said.

That's not the case this year.

Lincoln opens against Greenland in a nonconference game Aug. 24, followed by its border rivalry versus Westville, Okla. on Aug. 31.