Lincoln Football Schedules

by Mark Humphrey | August 23, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.

2023 Lincoln Football Schedules

LINCOLN 2023 VARSITY

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 11^Meet the Wolves^6:30 p.m.

Aug. 17^Lamar Scrimmage^7 p.m.

Aug. 25^at Greenland^7 p.m.

Sept. 1^at Westville, Okla.^7 p.m.

Sept. 8^Mena^7 p.m.

Sept. 15^Bye

Sept. 22^at Green Forest*^7 p.m.

Sept. 29^Gravette*^7 p.m.

Oct. 6^Ozark*^7 p.m.

Oct. 13^at Huntsville*^7 p.m.

Oct. 20^Gentry*^7 p.m.

Oct. 27^Berryville*^7 p.m.

Nov. 3^Elkins*^7 p.m.

* -- 4A-1 Conference game

2023 LINCOLN 7TH GRADE/JUNIOR HIGH

Date^Opponent^Time^Status

Aug. 11^Meet the Wolves^6:30 p.m.

Aug. 15^Lamar Scrimmage^7 p.m.

Aug. 24^Greenland^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH

Aug. 31^Westville, Okla.^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH

Sept. 7^at Mena^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH

Sept. 14^at Elkins*^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH

Sept. 21^Green Forest*^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH

Sept. 28^at Gravette*^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH

Oct. 5^at Ozark*^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH

Oct. 12^Huntsville*^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH

Oct. 19^at Gentry*^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH

Oct. 26^at Berryville*^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH

Print Headline: Lincoln Football Schedules

