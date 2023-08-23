2023 Lincoln Football Schedules
LINCOLN 2023 VARSITY
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 11^Meet the Wolves^6:30 p.m.
Aug. 17^Lamar Scrimmage^7 p.m.
Aug. 25^at Greenland^7 p.m.
Sept. 1^at Westville, Okla.^7 p.m.
Sept. 8^Mena^7 p.m.
Sept. 15^Bye
Sept. 22^at Green Forest*^7 p.m.
Sept. 29^Gravette*^7 p.m.
Oct. 6^Ozark*^7 p.m.
Oct. 13^at Huntsville*^7 p.m.
Oct. 20^Gentry*^7 p.m.
Oct. 27^Berryville*^7 p.m.
Nov. 3^Elkins*^7 p.m.
* -- 4A-1 Conference game
2023 LINCOLN 7TH GRADE/JUNIOR HIGH
Date^Opponent^Time^Status
Aug. 11^Meet the Wolves^6:30 p.m.
Aug. 15^Lamar Scrimmage^7 p.m.
Aug. 24^Greenland^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH
Aug. 31^Westville, Okla.^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH
Sept. 7^at Mena^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH
Sept. 14^at Elkins*^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH
Sept. 21^Green Forest*^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH
Sept. 28^at Gravette*^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH
Oct. 5^at Ozark*^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH
Oct. 12^Huntsville*^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH
Oct. 19^at Gentry*^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH
Oct. 26^at Berryville*^5:30/7 p.m.^7th-JH