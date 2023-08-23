Lincoln issues bonds for new community building

LINCOLN -- The city of Lincoln will have about $3.5 million to demolish the community building on Lincoln Square and construct a new one in its place.

Lincoln City Council on Aug. 15 unanimously passed an ordinance authorizing the issuance of $3,885,000 in refunding and improvement tax bonds. Of this, $85,000 will be used to pay off the 2012 library bond issue, and $3.5 million will be available for the construction project after fees and other expenses have been paid, including setting aside $118,000 in a reserve account.

Kevin Faught with Stephens, Inc., said the bonds were sold Aug. 15 and have an average interest rate of 4.31%. The 30-year bond issue has a 2053 maturity date, though Faught said Stephens projects the bonds will be paid off in 25 years with a zero percent growth in tax revenues.

"The bonds were very well received," Faught said at the council meeting. "It did pretty well, considering the environment we're in."

The closing for the bond sale will be Sept. 21, and the city will have its construction funds available on that day. Simmons Bank will serve as bond trustee.

In a special election held May 9, voters gave their support to extend the city's 0.625% sales tax to pay off the library debt and issue bonds for a new community building.

Presently, the city only has concept plans for a new community building, and this design shows the building would have about 4,400 square feet with a commercial kitchen, lobby, community room with seating for 176 people at round tables, storage and restrooms.

The exterior of the building concept shows a front entrance facing Main Street, a drive-up area for the kitchen, men's and women's bathrooms accessible from the outside and covered porches.

Rhonda Hulse, city office manager/grants coordinator, said the next steps will be to request proposals from architectural firms for a building design and to demolish the current community building, which has been closed to the public since November 2022, because of major structural problems.

In other news, Mayor Doug Hutchens asked council members to look over a proposed agreement to contract with a third party for solid waste and recyclable materials.

Looking at the city's sanitation department, its revenue and cost, Hutchens said the only option for the city is to cut services and raise prices and he wants the council to decide whether to seek bids for a sanitation provider.

The council discussed advertising for bids for an outside sanitation company last year but decided not to move forward with it at that time.

Hutchens said he knows of two companies that are interested but noted if the council receives bids and does not think any would be in the best interest of Lincoln citizens, it does not have to accept a bid.

The proposed contract says the contractor would be required to provide carts to customers and would pick up trash once a week and recycling every other week.