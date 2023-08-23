No intention of going quietly for Tigers

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove played its way into a No. 2 seed and playoff trip last season in its first 5A West campaign, and the Tigers won't go away quietly.

There's one more 5A season before Prairie Grove returns to 4A football in 2024, but nobody's looking ahead.

Danny Abshier enters his 31st season as head coach of the Tiger program. Abshier's career record stands at 225-123-2 as the longest tenured active head football coach in the state. He has guided the Tigers to 12 straight playoff berths, including a 2022 Class 5A No. 2 seed, and a Class 4A State Runner-up finish in 2015.

Abshier received administrative support over the offseason with the expansion of his staff, hiring former players, Max Washausen and Beau Collins, as assistants along with Jerome Long, Drew Robinson and Kale Eaton.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Senior Luke Vance (5-11, 160) grew two inches and gained 15 pounds. He steps into the starting role.

"We have good confidence in Luke Vance. He's got natural leadership skills," Abshier said.

Abshier's grandson, Alex Abshier (6-0, 160), gives the Tigers another capable quarterback.

"Alex looks pretty sharp. I think he's just being patient, biding his time. I've got complete confidence in him. If Luke needs a snap on his helmet, I don't have any problem with sending Alex out there," Abshier said.

Sophomore Isaac Moss (5-11, 160), younger brother of 2023 graduate, James Moss, has some elusive capabilities while running the offense.

Halfback

Senior Conner Hubbs (5-11, 180) possesses explosive speed at halfback and beefed up his frame gaining about 25 pounds. Junior Jace Edwards (5-9, 150) is a playmaker, who'll start at wide receiver but is capable of running the football. Junior Braxton Beshears (5-9, 145) and sophomore Blake Coughran (5-9, 155) round out the backfield.

"Hubbs is a do-all guy and a 4.0 grade-point average kid. He can remember a lot. He'll do whatever [it takes]. He's got good hustle. He's solid as a rock," Abshier said.

Fullback

Junior Cale Bray (5-9, 165) leads a trio of fullbacks that includes senior Preston Loughee (5-9, 155).

Sophomore Elijah Sugg (6-0, 160) is a really, tall, slender kid that can go pretty good.

Wingback

Senior Joe Sims (6-3, 250) is tough to bring down and starts at wingback.

"He's certainly thick, a lineman out of the backfield kind of a deal. He catches really well. He runs well. He can block well," Abshier said.

Junior Luke Bannon (5-9, 145) runs the 40 yard dash in 4.7 seconds, while senior Asher Linn (5-10, 170) creates more depth. Hubbs may line up at wingback, where he saw action last year.

Receivers

Edwards gives the quarterbacks a target downfield. Speedy Braxton Beshears has good hands. Junior Alex Martinez (6-1, 180) learned the tight end spot last year but was switched to wideout for this season. Alex Abshier played receiver last season.

"Jace has lots of flash. He's got good speed," Abshier said.

Tight end

When the Tigers lined up with a double tight end formation last year senior David Stephens (6-0, 200) was on the field. This season he'll be the main man with the graduation of All-State tight end Matthew Velasco. Offensive lineman junior Morgan Cobb (6-1, 185) moved from center to tight end.

"David has impressed us with some of his catching this year. He's a little lighter, a little more streamlined," Abshier said.

Offensive Linemen

Junior Trace Boyd (6-0, 230) starts at right tackle, next to senior Spencer Allen (6-0, 195), a mainstay on defense.

Senior Robert Fleming (5-10, 220) comes in when Boyd spells Allen at guard.

Cobb plays center as does junior Trey Froud (6-3, 235). There's a depth at center with junior Caleb Wilson (6-0, 250) pushing for playing time at the position. Hard working sophomore Jackson Pierce (5-9, 185) stacks the position.

Left guard Justin Bryars (6-0, 195) starts at outside linebacker.

Abshier would rather have somebody else start at guard to allow Bryars to concentrate on defense. Junior Baylor Kissinger (5-10, 205), the starting nose guard on defense, may get the nod after starting at left tackle last season.

Sophomore Conner Reed, a big guy with a big motor starts at left tackle.

"He wants to play defense real bad, but right now you just get the offensive tackle down for that side," Abshier said.

Cole Bromley (5-5, 245) backs up Reed at left tackle.

Sophomores Tylen Laycock, Jose Aguirre, Eli Stanley, and Pierce could be poised to play their way into the lineup.

DEFENSE

Several starters graduated, but coaches envision potential in those returning with experience.

"We're trying to get the right guys on the field," said Defensive Coordinator Nik Paroubek.

Defensive Line

Kissinger bangs heads at nose guard, after rotating in as a sophomore.

"He's strong, low to the ground, really good size," Paroubek said.

Senior Josh Ritchey (6-0, 205) possesses the physical tools of size and speed to make plays, while classmate Jimmy Navarette (5-10, 200) looks to contribute. His younger brother, Aguire, had coaches looking forward to their sibling rivalry playing out, contesting each other during training camp.

Boyd can play either end or nose guard. Reed has good size and slimmed off a lot of unnecessary pounds while increasing his strength over the offseason.

Senior Brian Phipps (5-10, 190) is not as tall as some defensive linemen but extremely strong.

"We're hoping for big things out of him for this senior season," Paroubek said.

Cobb moves from linebacker last season to defensive line this year as does Sims.

Fleming played JV in the past. He plays hard.

Senior Jason Augenett (5-9, 235) joined the squad last year and is learning the game for the first time. He had a good offseason.

"He put on some healthy, strong muscle weight. We're excited about him," Paroubek said.

Sophomore Chandler Bielser (6-1, 180) impressed the coaches.

Linebackers

Bryars moved to outside linebacker and earned All-Conference honors last year with 56 tackles.

"It took a couple of weeks to get used to it but then he kind of flourished from there. Justin finished the [2022] season really strong as a junior," Paroubek said.

Bannon runs a 4.7. He's a smaller linebacker, yet uses his quickness to cover gaps.

"We know that he can do things in the open field. We're excited to see what that translates like from an outside linebacker standpoint," Paroubek said.

Sophomores Marcus Fischer (6-1, 170), Corbin Stearman (6-0, 160) and Laycock are developing.

Seniors Stephens and Allen played inside linebacker last season. Talented junior Bray plays backup. Sophomores Maddox Ogle (5-9, 160) and Sugg battle for playing time.

Pierce is a guy who always played defensive line, but all of a sudden he's running faster.

"We know that he can go sideline to sideline from the defensive line so we're trying him at inside linebacker," Paroubek said.

Secondary

Hubbs returns in his third year as a starting cornerback where he earned All-Conference recognition last season.

Vance is the Tigers' leading returning tackler. Over the summer Vance made two interceptions during 7-on-7 competition.

"He's just got a nose for the football," Paroubek said.

Edwards is another returning starter.

"Chase Edwards got faster. He worked out with us all offseason, got stronger. All of a sudden at his smaller size, he's benching 225 pounds, which is really exciting,' Paroubek said.

Junior Alex Martinez (5-8, 135) contends for playing time, and senior Kade Patton (5-11, 160) aims to show what he can do. Linn rotated in last year. Beshears is expected to contribute now that he's developed speed. Alex Abshier grew a lot over the past two offseasons.

"He's kind of cerebral back there and we're hoping he turns that basketball aggressiveness that he shows rebounding the ball into football aggressiveness," Paroubek said.

Coughran's got talent and a gamer's mindset. Moss likes the safety position.