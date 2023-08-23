Partnership empowers Perroni event

WEST FAYETTEVILLE -- Sam Perroni sought out a partnership with the Alzheimer's Association as he founded the Perroni Field Invitational, an annual two-day little league baseball fundraiser to fight the disease.

Perroni's first annual tournament in Aug. of 2021 raised some funds and empowered him to get the event off the ground. In 2022, Alzheimer's Association came aboard as a partner.

On Saturday, David Cook, Alzheimer's Association Director of Government Affairs, was on hand. Cook played second base and later became a bullpen catcher at Harding University where he played two season of college baseball. He played high school baseball for Riverview High School, of Sarasota, Florida.

Watching the teams of 9-and-10 year old boys compete in the picturesque setting at Perroni Field, a little league ballpark complete with electronic scoreboard, dugouts, wire backstop and concession stand tucked in west Fayetteville, held a charm.

"It's good to see baseball here in its purest form," Cook said.

Perroni put effort and energy into creating a memorable fundraising event and Cook was impressed.

"We're real excited to be partnering with Sam for the second year in a row. I know that Alzheimer's has touched his family closely as it has other families across the state," Cook said.

Perroni doesn't talk publicly about specific impact of Alzheimer's on his wife, Pat, but she's the focal point because the tournament helps alleviate the burden while the family deals with the challenges facing Pat.

"We can't do anything. That's what's so frustrating. There's nothing we can do about what's happening to her and so doing this is our way of doing something that may be making a difference for somebody else. It may not make a difference for us, but it'll make a difference for somebody else," Perroni said.

Cook said it's great for his organization to partner with Perroni's event and see the young kids come out and play baseball.

"In terms of athleticism, staying active is certainly something we can do in our bodies to keep ourselves healthy, to have healthy aging, healthy brains," Cook said.

Memory plays an integral role in baseball, knowing the pitch count and signals are vital for success.

"Here in baseball, you got to remember the count, you got to remember the signs, and you got to know the game. It's so great to have Sam in the game helping us raise such awareness and then funds for further research," Cook said.

Cook said the two-day tournament represents a unique event for Alzheimer's fundraising.

"That's why this is so exciting. I'm a huge baseball fan and so it's great to be out here and see a game that I love, then also raise money for a great cause. This is a very, unique event for us here in Arkansas," Cook said.

Alzheimer's Association holds five walks across the state with one coming up in Rogers in a couple of weeks.

"In terms of a fundraising event like this, this is very unique here in Arkansas, so it's so special to be a part of it and we're just thankful for Sam inviting us and again being such an incredible partner," Cook said.

Cook appreciates the baseball field Perroni built on his property. Like many American boys, Cook grew up playing baseball and would have loved to have something like this in his backyard.

"When I came here, when I was first walking up to the property, I really didn't know what to expect so I put my eyes on it. It's very, almost emotional because baseball is such a special sport to me," Cook said.

Cook's dad has dementia and baseball was something that father and son always bonded over. Baseball's been a huge part of their lives.

"With my father's diagnosis, when we go to a ball game it's something special that we share. When I walked in here and I saw this I was almost overcome with emotion because it is so amazing what Sam's done for kids here in Northwest Arkansas," Cook said. "And [to] also take that and translate to aging folks as well. What an amazing man and what an amazing gift he's given to this community,"

This year professional baseball got involved in the fundraiser with Ty Tice, a 2014 Prairie Grove graduate, donating an autographed baseball that his club, the Mississippi Braves, the Double A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves competing in the Southern League, shipped from Pearl, a suburb of Jackson, Miss., to Northwest Arkansas in time for the tournament.

On Sunday to conclude the tournament, Perroni presented a check in the amount of $10,158.95 to the Lisa Winter, Northwest Arkansas Walk Manager for the Alzheimer's Association.