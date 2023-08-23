Payton Roberts, 12, a student at Prairie Grove Junior High, waits for her turn to participate in the Miss Clothespin pageant on Sunday in the high school commons area. Payton was competing in the Miss Preteen category for girls ages 10-12. The pageant is sponsored by Prairie Grove Junior Civic League as part of the Clothesline Fair. For the 2023 pageant, 45 girls signed up to compete from infants to ages 16-18. See next week's Enterprise-Leader for photos of all the pageant winners.

Miss Clothespin pageant

Print Headline: Patiently waiting

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content