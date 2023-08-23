Police report

FARMINGTON

Joseph Roberts, 38, of Farmington, was arrested Aug. 6 in connection with driving while intoxicated, driving on license suspended for DWI, three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Justin McLaughlin, 45, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 7 in connection with assault on a family or household member.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Clint Hamrick, 45, of Lincoln, was arrested Aug. 3 in connection with driving on suspended license for DWI, possession of a controlled substance Schedule IV, no liability insurance, failure to transfer vehicle registration.

Cory Wagahoff, 44, of Little Rock, was arrested Aug. 3 in connection with DWI, open container, careless and prohibited driving, continuous driving in the left lane.

Jeremiah Weber, 19, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 2 in violation of a protection order; was arrested Aug. 13 in connection with domestic battery third degree, violation of a contact order.

Bryan Burgess, 33, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 6 in connection with public intoxication.

Sunshine Morris, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 6 in connection with DWI, reckless driving.

Jason Long, 22, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 6 in connection with public intoxication.

Esteban Velazquez-Sotelo, 19, of Springdale, was arrested Aug. 8 in connection with driving while suspended for DWI.

Brandi Bohannan, 32, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 12 in connection with driving while suspended for DWI.

Kyra Perkins, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 13 in connection with obstructing governmental operations, felony failure to appear.

Rocky Gwynne, 30, of Farmington, was arrested in connection with domestic battery third degree, endangering the welfare of a minor third degree.

Manuel Ortiz, 28, of Lincoln, was cited Aug. 13 in connection with violation of interlock device, driving on suspended driver's license, failure to yield to emergency vehicle.

Kristen Weber, 19, of Prairie Grove, was cited Aug. 16 in connection with domestic battery third degree, violation of a no contact order.

Ryan Edwards, 31, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 17 in connection with driving on suspended license for DWI, careless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign.

Jason Hunter, 20, of Lincoln, was arrested Aug. 18 in connection with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a firearm, endangering the welfare of a minor, distribution near a certain facility.