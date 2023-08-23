Manage Subscription
Prairie Grove Football Schedules

by Mark Humphrey | August 23, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.

2023 Prairie Grove Football Schedules

PRAIRIE GROVE VARSITY

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 11^Black and Gold game^6 p.m.

Aug. 17^Rogers Heritage^6 p.m.^Benefit game

Sept. 1^at Huntsville^7 p.m.

Sept. 8^Gravette^7 p.m.

Sept. 15^at Metro Christian Tulsa, Okla.^7 p.m.

Sept. 22^Pea Ridge*^7 p.m.

Sept. 29^at Harrison*^7 p.m.

Oct. 6^Clarksville*^7 p.m.

Oct. 13^at Dardanelle*^7 p.m.

Oct. 20^Alma*^7 p.m.

Oct. 27^at Shiloh Christian*^7 p.m.

Nov. 3^Farmington*^7 p.m.

* -- 5A West Conference game

2023 PRAIRIE GROVE 7th GRADE/JUNIOR HIGH

Date^Opponent^Time^Status

Aug. 17^at Rogers Heritage^5:30 p.m.^7th^Benefit game

Aug. 31^Huntsville^5:30 p.m.^7th-JH

Sept. 7^at Greenwood*^5:30 p.m.^7th-JH

Sept. 14^Shiloh Christian*^5:30 p.m.^7th-JH

Sept. 21^at Pea Ridge*^5:30 p.m.^7th-JH

Sept. 28^Harrison*^5:30 p.m.^7th-JH

Oct. 5^at Siloam Springs*^5:30 p.m.^7th-JH

Oct. 12^Dardanelle*^5:30 p.m.^7th-JH

Oct. 19^at Alma*^5:30 p.m.^7th-JH

Oct. 26^Van Buren Butterfield*^5:30 p.m.^7th-JH

Nov. 2^at Farmington*^5:30 p.m.^7th-JH

* -- Conference game

2023 PRAIRIE GROVE 8TH GRADE/JUNIOR VARSITY

Date^Opponent^Time Status

Sept. 5^Greenwood*^5:30/7 p.m.^8th-JV

Sept. 11^Gravette^5:30/7 p.m.^8th-JV

Sept. 18^Pea Ridge*^5:30/7 p.m.^8th-JV

Sept. 25^at Huntsville^5:30/7 p.m.^8th-JV

Oct. 2^at Siloam Springs*^5:30/7 p.m.^8th-JV

Oct. 9^Gentry^5:30 p.m.^7th

Oct. 9^Dardanelle*^7 p.m.^JV

Oct. 16^Alma*^5:30/7 p.m.^8th-JV

Oct. 23^at Van Buren Butterfield^5:30/7 p.m.^8th-JV

Oct. 30^Farmington^5:30/7 p.m.^8th-JV

* -- Conference game

