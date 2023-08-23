Prairie Grove schools eye land on Park Street

PRAIRIE GROVE -- With student growth on the horizon, Prairie Grove schools are looking for the next piece of land to build a new school.

After some discussion, Prairie Grove School Board on Aug. 15 unanimously voted to allow Superintendent Lance Campbell to negotiate with the property owner of about 20 acres on Parks Street for a future elementary school.

Craig Boone with Architecture Plus, Inc., of Fort Smith, discussed two properties that he and Campbell had identified as possibilities for a school that would house about 500 children in kindergarten-fourth grade.

One site was on Parks Street with 20 acres adjacent to Prairie Grove United Methodist Church and the other with 14 acres on the north side of U.S. Highway 62, across from Discount T-shirts & Embroidery..

Boone said both properties were "very buildable" but his concern for the land on the highway was access during the mornings. Parents would have to cross traffic when dropping their children off for school. He said he was afraid traffic would stack up in the middle lane and did not think the Arkansas Highway Department would approve a traffic light for the location.

With the site on Parks Street, Boone said the school would have to build a new street that is on the city's Master Street Plan and probably have to build a lift station for sewer.

Boone pointed to "rooftops" in the area and new housing that is planned for that part of town.

"If what happened to Farmington is getting ready to happen here, this school will be filled by the time you open it," Boone said.

The Parks Street location would be more of a "neighborhood feel," Boone said, and would be walkable for children living nearby. If a traffic light is necessary, the school district would be working with the city of Prairie Grove, not the state highway department, he added.

Campbell said the adminstration was seeking direction from the board in moving forward, not necessarily asking for any action.

"This is the time to do it based on what he's talking about," Campbell said, referring to Boone's comments. "Growth is coming and we can't wait until it's on top of us. We definitely want to be able to address that now."

Board member Whitney Bryant said she preferred the Parks Street property because of its proximity to the district's other schools.

Board member J.C. Dobbs made the motion to allow Campbell to negotiate on behalf of the school to purchase the property.

This same 20 acres has been discussed in meetings with Prairie Grove Planning Commission. In February, the commission approved a concept plat for Parkswood Estates that proposed eight single-family lots and 41 townhouse lots (a total of 82 townhouses) for the 20 acres. Engineer Ferdi Fourie with Civil Design Engineers has represented the property owner at the commission meetings.