Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Bailey, a Golden Doodle owned by LeeAnne Williams of Fayetteville, loved jumping in the deep end at the Prairie Grove Aquatic Park to fetch a ball at the Soggy Doggy Pool Party on Saturday. The party, sponsored by Friends of PG Pound as a fundraiser to help with vet bills and other costs, ended an hour early because of the extreme heat but still, 126 dogs came out for a dip in the pool.

Ready, jump!

Print Headline: Ready, jump!

