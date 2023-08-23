Ready, jump!
Ready, jump!by Lynn Kutter | August 23, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Bailey, a Golden Doodle owned by LeeAnne Williams of Fayetteville, loved jumping in the deep end at the Prairie Grove Aquatic Park to fetch a ball at the Soggy Doggy Pool Party on Saturday. The party, sponsored by Friends of PG Pound as a fundraiser to help with vet bills and other costs, ended an hour early because of the extreme heat but still, 126 dogs came out for a dip in the pool.
