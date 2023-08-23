Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items. Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

July 31

Kum & Go

90 E. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: Chipotle aioli labeled to refrigerate after opening was on the condiment station at 72 degrees. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: None.

Sonic Drive-In

225 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: Dumpster lid is open. There is condensation dripping from the A/C conduit and onto a prep table with covered topping items.There was a towel in the back handwash sink and a towel and dirty utensil in the front handwash sink.

Aug. 2

Hand In Hand Learning Center

206 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: Permit expired 6/30/2022.

Aug. 10

Damon's BBQ and Biergarten

60 E. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: Raw shell eggs were being stored over ready-to-eat food in the walk-in cooler. The dish machine had a concentration of 0 ppm chlorine. Butter at 47 degrees, cooked ribs at 48 degrees, cucumber salad at 48 degrees and turkey breast at 47 degrees in the walk-in cooler. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: None.

Farmington Senior Activity Center

340 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: The sanitizer bucket had a concentration of 0 ppm quat.

Kids Unlimited Learning Academy

120 Southwinds Road, Suite 2, Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: The seal on the refrigerator is cracked.

Aug. 11

Bradley's Donuts

56 Yukon Way, Suite 6, Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: An employee was eating in the prep area. Employee purses were being stored on top of bags of flour.

Wendy's

281 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: There is a leak from the soda dispenser in the dining room.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Bethel Brew, 89 W. Main St., Suite 6, Farmington; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store, 367 W. Main St., Farmington.

Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette