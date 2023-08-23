Manage Subscription
Seeking input

by Lynn Kutter | August 23, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted photo Lincoln Middle School teachers met with three stakeholder groups - parents, students and the community - for a question and answer session before starting the new school year. Principal Michele Price said perspectives were different but all wanted basically the same goals, relationships with teachers and encouragement from teachers. She said it was a "fresh reminder" to teachers what an impact they can make on their students.

Lincoln Middle School

