Tice contributes slice of fundraising pie

WEST FAYETTEVILLE -- A baseball autographed by Prairie Grove alumna and professional pitcher Ty Tice proved a big hit on opening day of the 2023 Perroni Invitational held at West Fayetteville.

Tice, a hurler for the Mississippi Braves, of Pearl, Miss., a suburb of Jackson, donated an autographed baseball to add a piece of professional baseball memorabilia to the third annual Perroni Invitational baseball tournament.

Tice received a college scholarship and pitched for UCA. He was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017, eventually making his Major League debut with Toronto on April 9, 2021. Tice has played professionally since 2017 and is currently pitching with the Mississippi Braves, the Double A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

Saturday Sales Surge

Tournament founder Sam Perroni, 75, a retired federal prosecutor, packaged the baseball bearing Tice's autograph with a donated brand new little league glove, which was raffled off during the tournament Saturday and Sunday as part of its fundraising goal to raise $10,000 in funds to go towards research to defeat Alzheimer's, a disease which affected Perroni's wife, Pat.

"We're doing good on that," Perroni said Saturday afternoon, noting nearly 100 tickets sold in the first three hours of the tournament, which meant about one out of every two persons in attendance at that juncture was buying them.

Perroni expressed his sincere appreciation to Tice for signing the baseball and to the Mississippi Braves for shipping it.

"I can't thank them enough for giving us that baseball. It's truly an honor to have it," Perroni said. "In fact, I'd like to have it myself. I collect baseballs."

One Heckuva Hurler

One of Tice's latest feats occurred in early August when he struck out the side to earn a save for the M-Braves.

With two outs, facing Johan Lopez, Tice jumped ahead, 1-2, in the count, then struck Lopez out, whizzing the ball by on the outside corner against a swing and miss. He pounded himself on the chest in celebration as the strikeout secured a 5-3 Friday night win over the Montgomery, Ala. Biscuits.

The 27-year-old left-hander now sports a beard, making his appearance somewhat different than how he looked in high school for Northwestern Arkansas fans, who haven't seen him in awhile. Tice has appeared in 39 games this season, split between Triple A Gwinnett and Double A Mississippi. He's recorded 3 saves and 74 strikeouts in 46.1 innings of work with a 6.22 ERA.

Over Tice's professional baseball career, he's appeared in five Major League games with 6 strikeouts in 8 innings and a 4.50 ERA and a 1.88 WHIP.

Tice's most recent appearance on Aug. 19 yielded one strikeout as he closed out a 3-1 win for the M-Braves over the Biloxi, Miss. Shuckers. Coming into Sunday, he had 13 strikeouts in August, putting him on pace for his most productive month of the season.

Helping Raise Funds

The Alzheimer's Association partners with Perroni and helps with the fundraiser by setting up a table to provide information about ongoing efforts to curb the disease.

According to David Cook, Alzheimer's Association Director of Government Affairs, over 60,000 Arkansans over the age of 65 are currently living with Alzheimer's.

"Raising money for research is critical. Right now, we know in the research community, just last month we had our first treatment, a viable treatment for someone in the early stages of cognitive impairment. So, the research is working and funding like this is amazing because we couldn't do it without our community partners," Cook said.

Cook played second base and later became a bullpen catcher at Harding University where he played two seasons of college baseball. He played high school baseball for Riverview High School, of Sarasota, Florida.

"It's great for Ty to give back to this community, and I wish him the best in his career and what an amazing gift he's given us just to be able to raise funds for research," Cook said. "I wish him the best as he advances in Mississippi and goes on to do greater things in his career."

Marketing Strategy

The appeal of Tice's autographed baseball affords Perroni, who's constantly seeking ways to generate more revenue from the tournament, with another marketing opportunity.

There's no admission charge or entry fees for teams in the tournament, which relies on a combination of donations, concession stand sales, raffle tickets and t-shirt sales to raise funds while staffed entirely by volunteers.

A stipulation was added that the raffle winner must be present to win when the drawing was held on Sunday in the third inning of the tournament championship game.

"It's hot out here and people tend to want to leave, but we might get more people to come back for the championship game," Perroni said.

The strategy worked.

Players from the Hornets, a team which was eliminated in the semifinals, Freeman Ames, 9, of Pea Ridge, Jeremiah Zuber, 10, of Springdale, and Isaac Walker, of Springdale, stayed for the championship game hoping their number would be called during the raffle.

"I know who Ty Tice is," Freeman said.

The boys entertained themselves by scaling the climbing wall and sitting in the swings to stay in the shade.

"It's a good, fun tournament. I like the field," Jeremiah said.

It's A Small World

Tournament announcer Craig DePew, voice of Farmington's Lady Cardinal softball team, knew Tice's mother, Tracy Tice, as his teacher in the fifth and sixth grades at Farmington before he knew Tice.

"We're watching and we're waiting on him to make it to the big league, hopefully, for the Braves some day," DePew said.

Tice's autographed ball was combined with a custom mitt donated by NWA ATW Custom Glove. Around 350 raffle tickets sold in two days generating approximately $700 to the event total of $10,158.95 raised to fund Alzheimer's research to combat a disease, which affected event founder, Sam Perroni's wife, Pat.

Perroni called a gentleman out of the stands, Jim Pilkinton, whom he referred to as "a most honest man" to draw for the raffle. The first ticket drawn belonged to Davis York, who was present and came out to collect Tice's autographed baseball, courtesy of the Mississippi Braves, and the NWA ATW custom glove.