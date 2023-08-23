WEST FAYETTEVILLE -- A new wrinkle emerged as the third annual Perroni Invitational baseball tournament raised $10,158.95 for Alzheimer's research over the weekend.

Listed as the most common form of dementia, Alzheimer's causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior.

Culturally, the American people have endured a type of socially-induced "political amnesia," levied across seven mountains of influence, academia, arts and entertainment, business, church, family, government, and the news media, by those who seek to replace any sense of national identity as a people with a globalist mindset.

Against the odds, Americans tend to model a perseverance that's been vastly under-estimated by their enemies like Japan in World War II, but there's nothing like baseball and all of its components to remind Americans of who they are as a people.

That hits home for tournament founder, Sam Perroni, 75, a retired federal prosecutor. His wife, Pat, has lived the last several years at a home in Rogers, which accommodates her needs as a patient.

Perroni hasn't forgotten the freedoms American enjoy and invited Dani Claire Holloway, 13, of Farmington, to sing the "National Anthem," as she did last year.

On Sunday, Dani Claire delivered a powerful vocal performance that reverberated throughout the ballpark, reminding Americans that freedom isn't free as members of the Hill Cats and Patriots stood, saluting the U.S. Flag. Dani Claire is the daughter of David and Brittney Holloway. She has performed at Farmington baseball and softball games.

Spirit Of Resilience

Gabe Peters is part of the Springdale High School baseball coaching staff. He helped coach the Hill Cats through a bad start when they fell behind, 9-1, in the championship game. Peters acknowledged the difficulty his team faced in scaling a wall.

The Hill Cats showed the spirit of American resilience by rallying in the second inning to overtake the Patriots and win the championship game, 11-9, in the heat of the late afternoon Sunday.

"They absolutely did. Especially for any kids out there, it's important to just keep fighting through. Always ask for help. There's always somebody that is willing to help you out and if you can't do it yourself, somebody else can help you get to that finish line," Peters said.

After making his point of emphasis, Peters explained he didn't intend to downplay the effort on the part of the 9-and-10 year old boys on the team.

"That's not to take away from the kids. This whole game was about them. They fought hard, never gave up and never said die like the Goonies," Peters said.

Answer The Call

A major part of the American impact on the world comes from a willingness to answer the call when a need arises. The United States has spent fortunes dispatching personnel and resources around the globe to assist in emergencies and wars.

One player epitomizing that trait, Anderson Cooksey, traveled the farthest to participate in the tournament. He came from Fremont, the county seat of Dodge County in eastern Nebraska, about 36 miles northwest and a 45 minute drive from downtown Omaha. The population was 27,141 at the 2020 census. Fremont is the home of Midland University.

Anderson played shortstop for the Patriots, who were short a player and asked for him to come play. He resided at Pea Ridge until four months ago when his family relocated. Fremont's a fair distance from Pea Ridge, 433 miles and a 6.5 hour drive with interstate all the way until Omaha.

Injecting Enthusiasm

Tournament announcer Craig DePew serves as the "Voice of Farmington's Lady Cardinals", the high school softball team. He, too, answered the call. DePew just found out about the event a couple of weeks ago. Someone gave his name to Kurt Wing, the tournament director.

"They asked me to come out. They said they needed an announcer and I was happy to say yes to it," DePew said.

Americans aren't satisfied with the status quo. They like to jazz things up and DePew did his thing, lending his voice to inform and entertain over two hot days.

"It's all about just trying to make the experience very unique, something that they want to hear and that they want to come back for in the future," DePew said.

He tries to emphasize names when calling the game.

"There's nothing more than hearing your own name during a game amongst the crowd and to be 10 years old and to hear your name with hundreds of people present is something special. That's my job and I enjoy doing it," DePew said.

Enforcing Rules

Americans also tend to favor fair play and retain a strong sense of justice. For this reason, Perroni wants paid umpires, not volunteers working the tournament.

This year Jake Schaffer, learning the trade with 1.5 years experience, did the job. His impressions of the ballpark?

"It's pretty cool. What Sam's built, it's great. I was blessed to have the opportunity to umpire all nine games out here. The fundraiser that Sam puts on, it's a great thing for the Alzheimer's [Association]. What Sam does is great," Schaffer said.

The tournament was fun for him. He rated the competition as five pretty solid, 10-year-old teams.

"I enjoyed it. It was hot, but I enjoyed it," Schaffer said. "I do it for the kids that's awesome."