Two day tourney generates $10,158

WEST FAYETTEVILLE -- Two questions gnawed at spectators as the third annual Perroni Field Invitational baseball tournament wound down in the second inning of its championship game Sunday.

Would the event reach the goal of its founder, Sam Perroni, to raise $10,000 for Alzheimer's research?

Could the Hill Cats sustain their comeback and pull out a win over the Patriots after getting off to a horrific start trailing 9-1?

Prior to player introductions in the championship game of the two-day tournament, Perroni brought out the awards box.

"I want to show you what you're playing for, individual trophies for the winners ... Then the runner-up gets individual medallions. You're guaranteed a ribbon, but we want you to play hard for one of these trophies," Perroni said.

He then turned and faced those seated under canopies in the outfield.

"Can you hear me in the cheap seats? Because this is real important," Perroni said.

An enthusiastic cheer answered that query.

"We are about $800 away from our $10,000 goal, and I'm getting desperate so we're going to do a couple of things here," Perroni said.

First he said, if everyone in attendance bought a commemorative event $20 t-shirt donated by Rubin Pruitt, owner of the NWA Sox, on their way out or preferably during the game because the total tally was needed by the end of the game, the $10,000 goal would be reached.

"We have 49 t-shirts over there. If we sold all 49 of them, we'd be making our goal," Perroni said. "We've still got our raffle going. We got a custom glove and that baseball autographed by Ty Tice, who's been a Major League player, so get over there and buy some raffle tickets."

Then he added one final ploy.

"I told you I was getting desperate, so here's what I'm going to do. At the end of this game for a hundred bucks you can go jump in my pool."

That roused a round of laughter.

"We've got a coach over here who says he wants to go jump in my pool if they win. For a hundred bucks, I'll let you do it," Perroni said.

The response was an immediate acceptance from the coach, J.B. Bradford, an assistant coach with the Hill Cats.

"Deal," he said.

Perroni continued, offering the same opportunity to any other fan present.

"I'm serious, [for] $100 you get to jump in the pool. You can stay in there as long as you want. I don't care. It's a big pool," Perroni said. "If I think of any other gimmicks, I'll come back and I'll tell you."

He handed off the microphone and walked off the field to applause.

Sitting in the shade with his back to the wire cage on the front of the dugout, Bradford confirmed his willingness to donate $100 to take Perroni up on the "jump in the pool offer."

"For some reason I'm a sucker, but it'll be fun and it's for a good cause," Bradford said.

The 100 degree heat and high humidity levels made the prospect of jumping in Perroni's backyard pool appealing. By the end of the game four kids had persuaded their parents to chip in $100 apiece so they could join the pool party. That, along with Bradford's $100 contribution, added another $500, moving the total raised closer to $10,000.

The second question got answered in the bottom of the second inning as the Hill Cats mounted a furious rally. Patterson Porebeck led off the inning with a walk and scored on a wild pitch with Krew Fitzgerald batting. Fitzgerald walked, prompting a change of pitchers.

The next two batters walked before Cannon Emerson got hit by a pitch to walk in a run with the bases loaded, cutting the lead to 9-4. Jase Martin also drew ball-4 driving in a run. Liam Lowrance struck out looking, but the Patriots couldn't stop the Hill Cats' momentum.

Mack Stafford walked on a wild pitch that scored a run, drawing the Hill Cats within, 9-8.

The Patriots again switched pitchers. During the break announcer, Craig DePew, informed the crowd the event was getting very close to its $10,000 goal.

Porebeck fell behind in the count 1-2, but multiple throwing errors on the same play allowed three runs to score, giving the game and tournament championship to the Hill Cats by an 11-9 margin.

A loud cheer went up when DePew announced the $10,000 goal had been exceeded and Perroni presented a check in the amount of $10,158.95 to the Lisa Winter, Northwest Arkansas Walk Manager for the Alzheimer's Association.

Perroni laughed as he explained his pool ploy, offering a dip for a donation.

"A hundred bucks, yeah. I was desperate there at the end. I needed to get my goal. You know, if I tell people I'm going to do something, then I'll try to do it," Perroni said.

One of the chores means counting all the quarters, dimes, nickels and pennies to compile a total as the tournament concludes, but count they did and the over-sized check was ready with the final tally.

Perroni was pleased with the behavior of those in attendance and the feedback he received over his "Field of Dreams" little league ballpark in his backyard.

"I'm just so happy. The tournament was great. The people who came out were wonderful. They take care of everything. They're very polite and they really enjoy the field," Perroni said.

The real ace in the hole for Perroni was not only reaching, but exceeding his goal and raising $10,158.95.

"I'm real happy for Alzheimer's Association, that we were able to make that goal, and we'll be here next year in August, the third weekend."

Each year the winning team gets it's name added to a permanent plaque mounted in the dugout. First, the Hill Cats posed with Perroni and that plaque, then celebrated as their name went into the record books at Perroni Field.