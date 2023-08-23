Volunteers make fundraising tourney happen

WEST FAYETTEVILLE -- The third annual Perroni Invitational tournament opened with pool play on Saturday. Games got pushed back to a 10:30 a.m. start to allow for participants to fulfill their football commitments, but that didn't diminish the enthusiasm of volunteers and fans supporting the fundraising effort.

Alzheimer's affected Perroni's wife, Pat, and he uses the tournament to raise funds for research to cure the disease. Perroni increases his fundraising goal every year as the event grows. Last year the tournament met its $5,000 goal, and he succeeded in more than doubling that in 2023.

The two-day event depends upon volunteer support with as many as 15 volunteers needed to run the tournament.

Perroni's neighbors, Harrison and Christina Davis, served as traffic control volunteers, directing vehicles into a pasture for parking. Like others working the event, they were exuberant about donating their time.

"We think it's a great cause. Harrison's grandpa was affected by Alzheimer's, so he's really invested. Hopefully we can change some lives," Christina Davis said.

Another neighbor, Pete Melnicki, paid for umpire fees to work both days, Saturday and Sunday.

Tournament director Kurt Wing, a P.E. teacher at Bentonville, acknowledged a good start and anticipated a big weekend.

"Things are going really well. I think it's going to be the best year yet and meet Sam's goal of raising $10,000. The kids are having a good time," Wing said. "It's just a good opportunity to help Sam and let all these kids play ball."

Brooks Tate, of Fayetteville, stationed himself as a greeter, directing traffic to the parking area and welcoming people to the event.

"Mr. Perroni does great things. He's a good guy, who does a lot for the community," Tate said.

Perroni was pleased with the tournament draw Saturday and appreciated the attention the event drew.

"Not withstanding the heat, we're doing really good," Perroni said. "There's lots of media."

A 3-person film crew showed up, getting shots for a documentary.

Susan Efurd, of Fayetteville operated pitch counter to track the number of people in attendance.

By 1:31 p.m. Saturday, the pitch counter showed 204 people in attendance.

"It's a good turnout. This is only our second game," Efurd said.

Perroni's dog, "Sammie Sue," a Great Pyrenees, sat next to him under a canopy watching the tournament from the outfield Saturday. In past years the friendly canine was frustrated, sensing there were a lot of people outside and begging to be allowed outdoors to check out all the excitement.

"She loves it out here with everybody. Even if it's hot, it doesn't bother her. She just wants to be out here with everybody," Perroni said.

Each year the winning little league baseball team gets it's name added to a permanent plaque mounted in the dugout.

The 2023 event raised a total of $10,158.95, which was donated to the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association to fund research to find a cure.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/The father-son tandem of Rubin Pruitt and Caleb Pruitt, 16, of Fayetteville, donated commemorative t-shirts that sold for $20 apiece as a contribution to the third annual Perroni Field Invitational baseball tournament last weekend. The event raised $10,158.95, which was donated to the Arkansas chapter of the Alzheimer's Association for research to defeat the disease, The two-day tournament featured five teams of 9-and-10 year-old boys playing baseball.

