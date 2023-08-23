WCEL Obituaries for Aug. 23, 2023

Photos: Luther, McGee

Lonnie West Luther

Lonnie West Luther, 78, of Damascus, Maryland, entered eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday August 9, 2023, after a two-month battle with multiple myeloma. Lonnie was born in Savoy, Arkansas, in 1945 to the late Roland and Grace Blanche Luther.

Lonnie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mina Luther, and their children: daughter, Lonette (Charles) Solis of Reston, Virginia, daughter, Margaret (Shawn) Zimmerman of Adamstown, Maryland, son, Londell (Erin) Luther and daughter, Marla (Andrew) Keller both of Damascus, Maryland; 13 grandchildren, Trinity, Spartan, Valor, Titan, and Arabella Solis, Rachel, Abby, and Chase Zimmerman, Lily, Jake, and Ben Luther, and Hannah and Grace Keller; brother, Alvin (Nancy) Luther of Savoy, Arkansas; younger sister, Rola Elizabeth Nichols of Chula Vista, California; sister-in-law, Marilyn Weyl of Lincoln, Arkansas; along with many nieces and nephews.

Lonnie was predeceased by brothers-in-law Thomas Nichols and Herbert Weyl.

Lonnie spent his childhood in Savoy, Arkansas, on the family farm which raised beef and poultry. He went on to study at the University of Arkansas, and then earned a Ph.D. in Poultry Nutrition from Texas A&M. Lonnie and Mina relocated to the Washington D.C. area in 1974 when Lonnie accepted a position with the Food and Drug Administration, Center for Veterinary Medicine, where he spent his career dedicated to approving animal drugs for 37 years.

Outside of his profession, Lonnie was best known for his warmth and generosity, beautiful tenor singing voice and love of farming. He was frequently asked to sing solos at their church home, First Baptist Church of Damascus, where he directed music and children's choirs, taught Sunday School and served as a deacon. One of his most favorite places to be was on his tractor, especially in the summertime, making hay on L&M Farm.

Funeral services were held at Frederick Church of the Brethren in Frederick, Maryland, on Tuesday, August 22. Interment was held at Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery, Kemptown, MD.

Savana Anmarie McGee

Savana Anmarie Mcgee, age 24, a resident of Summers, Arkansas, passed away Monday, August 7, 2023, in Summers, Arkansas. She was born October 29, 1998, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the daughter of Brett McGee and Kerri Gregory.

She was a young mother who loved her baby boy more than anything in this whole world. She was very beautiful and made a lot of people smile. She was very loving and forgiving, was the brightest star and was loved by many. She had a good sense of humor and loved to laugh. she loved animals, music, swimming and even reptiles.

She was preceded in death by grandparents Wayne Lee Gregory and John McGee.

Survivors include her son, Korban McGee; her father, Brett McGee of Lincoln, Arkansas; her mother, Kerri Gregory of Stilwell, Oklahoma; brother, Bo Garcia of Lincoln; sister, Lacy Garcia of Stilwell; grandparents, Bruce and Geneva Kyle of Summers, Arkansas, and Penny Vickery of Lincoln, Arkansas.

Funeral service was held August 18, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: https://gofund.me/d1c9bfb5.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.