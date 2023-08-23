What’s Happening

FARMINGTON
FARMERS MARKET
Farmington Farmers Market is held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays at Creekside Park off Broyles Street.
LINCOLN
FARMERS MARKET
Lincoln Farmers Market is held 5-7:30 p.m., Thursdays at Appletown Store, 1862 Pridemore Drive. The farmers market is sponsored by Appletown and Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.
PRAIRIE GROVE
Clothesline Fair
The 2023 Clothesline Fair will be held Saturday, Sept. 2--Monday, Sept. 4 at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. The craft fair opens at 8 a.m. Saturday and the Clothesline Parade will be ehd at 9 .m. Saturday in downtown Prairie Grove. Square dancing begins at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Saturday and Monday. The fair is sponsored by Prairie Grove Lions Club, and the Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce hosts the parade.
FARMERS MARKET
Prairie Grove Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Buchanan Street next to Mock Park. The market is sponsored by Main Street Prairie Grove.