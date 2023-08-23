What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

FARMERS MARKET

Farmington Farmers Market is held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays at Creekside Park off Broyles Street.

LINCOLN

FARMERS MARKET

Lincoln Farmers Market is held 5-7:30 p.m., Thursdays at Appletown Store, 1862 Pridemore Drive. The farmers market is sponsored by Appletown and Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Clothesline Fair

The 2023 Clothesline Fair will be held Saturday, Sept. 2--Monday, Sept. 4 at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. The craft fair opens at 8 a.m. Saturday and the Clothesline Parade will be ehd at 9 .m. Saturday in downtown Prairie Grove. Square dancing begins at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Saturday and Monday. The fair is sponsored by Prairie Grove Lions Club, and the Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce hosts the parade.

FARMERS MARKET

Prairie Grove Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Buchanan Street next to Mock Park. The market is sponsored by Main Street Prairie Grove.