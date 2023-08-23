Wolves want playoff run

LINCOLN -- Last season 4A-1 coaches picked Lincoln to finish last in the league but the Wolves made the playoffs as the fifth seed after getting bumped up from 3A.

This year coach Reed Mendoza thinks, since they're picked fifth, why not finish first or second?

Offensive coordinator Mason Wann left to take the head coaching job at Hackett. In the offseason Lincoln rehired Erwin Starts, who left the program five years ago to take an offensive coordinator position in Oklahoma. Starts inherits a potentially explosive offense that averaged nearly 34-points-per-game with a string of big wins last season against Huntsville (49-21), Berryville (49-13), Green Forest (42-12), Westville, Okla. (41-20), and Greenland (58-38).

"We really didn't lose anybody from a skill positions standpoint. When you think across the board from Jace Birkes to Caden Brewer, Kellar Price and Colt Cushing," Mendoza said. "Then in the backfield, Drew Moore and Kale Jones. It's an old team and that's something that we've never had."

Mendoza begins his fourth season as head coach of the Lincoln football program. He's the only coach in school history to guide a team into the playoffs three straight years (2020, 2021, 2022). Not only will he try for a fourth this year, but also seek to engineer a playoff run.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Moore (6-2, 200) bulked up 15 pounds and begins his third year as the Wolves' starting quarterback.

Last season he threw for 2,904 yards and 36 touchdowns while completing 187 of 334 passes with 16 interceptions, but Moore's most important statistic may be quarterbacking Lincoln into the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, the only signal-caller in school history to do so.

Mendoza likens Moore to a stage director, commanding the offense, making certain the unit's lined up correctly, and that everybody's on the same page.

Runningback

Junior Kale Jones (5-11, 180), won a Class 3A State championship in triple jump during the spring, a feat he accomplished while shrugging off all fear of failure after falling into second place late in the event. Jones won't be satisfied with simply enduring the contradiction when adversity manifests.

He's poised for a breakout year.

Jones possesses 4.6 speed and will take direct snaps in Lincoln's Wildcat package. He's a threat to break outside or catch passes out of the backfield as his 2022 numbers show (148 rushes for 912 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 31 receptions for 418 yards and 2 scores).

Receivers

Senior Jace Birkes (6-0, 155) made 42 receptions for 1,042 yards and 12 touchdowns. He represents a prime-time playmaking threat every time he touches the ball or the ball's thrown anywhere in his vicinity on defense. Birkes has grown a couple of inches, which will help as he battles for the ball.

The coaches' eyes light up when they see Birkes lined up against 1-on-1 coverage.

"That's already been proven to be a losing proposition," Mendoza said.

The senior class has several more guys with a penchant for catching the ball and running for extra yards including slot receiver Price (5-9, 180), who upped his reception yardage from 400 yards as a sophomore in 2021 to 781 yards and 14 touchdowns on 58 catches last year as a junior.

He's had back-to-back productive seasons, flourishing in Lincoln's spread offense.

Junior Caden Brewer (6-1, 160) operates from Lincoln's other slot receiver spot. He contributed 348 yards and 6 touchdowns on 29 receptions last year.

Junior Colt Cushing (5-10, 155) rounds out the Wolves's starting receivers, while Junior Hall, a 5-8, 155-pound junior, adds depth.

H-Back

Utility player Kaden Job (6-3, 210), now a sophomore who was promoted to varsity as a freshman last season, creates matchup problems for defenses.

"Kaden Job will factor in a lot more on the offensive side of the ball as someone who came on for us late last year as a freshman," Mendoza said.

Job's versatility, size, strength and speed allow the Wolves to utilize him virtually anywhere on the field. Job can play up front or at linebacker on defense, line up under center on offense, fill a slot receiver position, and play the H-back as either a tight end or fullback.

Mendoza notes Job can throw the ball, and does a lot of things well as a quality athlete.

When Lincoln needs a "smash mouth" play to either punch the ball in, execute a pancake block or create a stone wall on defense, Job's more than willing to deliver. His sheer physicality and desire to play with brute force makes him a terror to some opponents.

Offensive Line

Lincoln's offensive line plays physical, and returns a lot of experience.

Senior Ryan Provence (6-2, 205) is a third-year returning starter. Left guard senior Bryce Bradley (5-10, 245) broke into the starting lineup late in his sophomore year, and tacked on 45 pounds over the offseason. Right tackle senior Kaleb Roy (5-10, 240) is another third-year starter. Roy tips the scales at 240 after playing at around 200 pounds as a junior.

At center there's competition between junior Lucas Wilson (6-2, 210), and classmate Kaden Brown (5-11, 200), new to football. Both can also play guard. Another player in the mix is senior Demetrius Self (5-8, 200). Self beefed up from 160 pounds last season.

"We lost Val Diaz and Kevin Lee up front, but we return Ryan Provence, Kaleb Roy, Bryce Bradley. Demetrius Self has some starts under his belt. Ryan and Kaleb have both started every game of their high school career and Bryce has started every game, whether it be on offense or defense. So, we're really, really experienced and that's always a good thing," Mendoza said.

Last season offensive line coaches Jake Heinrich and Jacob Yarbis transformed the group into an excavation unit. Lincoln won't take it easy on anybody.

DEFENSE

Mendoza took over as defensive coordinator last season after spending his career as an offensive coach. Functioning as defensive coordinator expanded his horizons.

"You learn a lot. It was humbling at times. Just as with a lot of different things in life you can have knowledge of it and study up and know the game, and all these other things, but until you're actually doing it and you're in the fire, it's just different, and the same can be said about a lot of things," Mendoza said.

He expects to improve his defensive calls this year and anticipates the Wolves will show improvement.

Defensive Line

On the defensive line Job's a terror. The same can be said for his physical play at linebacker. Bradley disrupts offenses from his tackle spot, while returning starter Roy shifted back and forth between end and tackle as a junior.

Provence and junior Tye Moss (5-9, 165) hammer offenses while senior Matthew Greenlee (5-7, 250) put on 20 pounds.

Brown's learning the defensive end position and will likely factor in the rotation as coaches want to keep the defensive front as fresh as possible.

Linebackers

The Wolves return a pair of starting linebackers with Price (94 tackles, 4 interceptions), and Jones (73 tackles). Job may factor into linebacker as well. Junior Mike Hensley (6-0, 170) grew three inches and added 10 pounds.

Secondary

Birkes, a third year starter, plays a ball-hawking safety. Birkes isn't afraid to mix it up, recording 57 tackles last season and picking off 4 passes. He had another spectacular interception against Greenland taken away by a controversial pass interference penalty when he read the play perfectly and broke on the ball.

Senior Trace Wallace (5-10, 160) started at safety last year after missing his sophomore season due to injury and has the flexibility to play linebacker.

The versatile Brewer can man either a cornerback or safety spot. Burks rotated with Hall at cornerback last season. Price played safety during fall camp as a junior.

Senior Ty Burks (5-6, 120) adds depth in the secondary. He put on a much-needed 20 pounds over the offseason. That will help when it comes to tackling.