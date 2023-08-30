Twyla Cossey, 6, Lexi Prien, 5, and Makenzie Prien, 6, members of Gunz and Glitz exhibition square dance group watch some of the other groups as they wait their turn to take the amphitheater stage.

Isabella Contreras and Channing Hunt with Buckles-N-Belles square dance group dance in a circle on the amphitheater stage at the 2019 Clothesline Fair.

File photo

Richard and Sharon Denton of Lincoln pick out rings to be engraved with their names from Diania Riggs of Fort Smith at the 2019 Clothesline Fair over Labor Day weekend. Her booth is "Your Name on a Ring."

The 68th Clothesline Fair had 134 craft vendors this year, including 15-20 new vendors, along with some new food trucks. Several officials with the Clothesline Fair said it appeared the parade had a record crowd along the parade route and that Saturday's attendance on the fair grounds seemed to be a record for the first day of the fair.

Jerri Alexander (left) and Nicole Johnson, both of Springdale, talk with Chantal Fuhrman about her metal spinning art. The booth, called Red Nova, is out of Branson, Mo. This is the third year it has set up at the Clothesline Fair.

Morgan Stone (left), Amrey Brown and Charity Stone try out the Mountain Man scrub with Mary Maddox. The girls were in town to visit their grandparents and watch their cousin square dance.

Dylan Williams (left) and Donnie Beard with Prairie Grove Lions Club check on the chicken halves in the smoker. The Lions Club smoked 750 halves over the three-day holiday for the 2019 Clothesline Fair.

Velma Ketcher (left) and Linnea Caton, both of Stilwell, Okla., shop at the Lucky Lulus jewelry booth at the 2019 Clothesline Fair.

Matt Mulheran, interpreter with Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, shows these boys, Robert Ortiz, Jayden Ortiz, and Levi Hackler the correct way to conduct an infantry drill for a Civil War soldier. The park sponsored several interpretive programs during the Clothesline Fair.

PHOTOS BY LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Grace Foster and Marco Martinez are partners with Dixie Dynamite square dance group. The group came in third place for the square dance competition during the Clothesline Fair. The hillside was packed Labor Day evening as a record crowd showed up to cheer on their favorite dance groups.

By Lynn Kutter

ENTERPRISE-LEADER

