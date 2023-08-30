2023 Clothesline Fair Schedule

Concessions and food trucks open all three days. Parking at State Park, $5.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 2
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- Arts and crafts fair open
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- Hindman Hall Museum and Visitor Center open
9 a.m. -- Clothesline Fair parade
1:30 p.m. -- Exhibition square dancing (amphitheater)
6:30 p.m. -- Square dance competition (amphitheater)
Sunday, Sept. 3
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- Arts and crafts fair open
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- Hindman Hall Museum and Visitor Center open
Noon -- Dead Horse Mountain Band (amphitheater)
2:30 pm. -- Boulder Creek Band (amphitheater)
Monday, Sept. 4
8 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- Arts and crafts fair open
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- Hindman Hall Museum and Visitor Center open
1:30 p.m. -- Exhibition square dancing (amphitheater)
6:30 p.m. -- Square dance competition (amphitheater)