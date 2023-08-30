Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Obituaries Religion Features Where to Buy Contact Photos
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

2023 Clothesline Fair Schedule

by Lynn Kutter | August 30, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Concessions and food trucks open all three days. Parking at State Park, $5.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- Arts and crafts fair open

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- Hindman Hall Museum and Visitor Center open

9 a.m. -- Clothesline Fair parade

1:30 p.m. -- Exhibition square dancing (amphitheater)

6:30 p.m. -- Square dance competition (amphitheater)

Sunday, Sept. 3

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- Arts and crafts fair open

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- Hindman Hall Museum and Visitor Center open

Noon -- Dead Horse Mountain Band (amphitheater)

2:30 pm. -- Boulder Creek Band (amphitheater)

Monday, Sept. 4

8 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- Arts and crafts fair open

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- Hindman Hall Museum and Visitor Center open

1:30 p.m. -- Exhibition square dancing (amphitheater)

6:30 p.m. -- Square dance competition (amphitheater)

Print Headline: 2023 Clothesline Fair Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT