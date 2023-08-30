2023 Exhibition Square Dance Order

Order is organized by age of dancers and is the same on both days.

1. Cutie Pies & Country Guys

2. Crazy Daisies

3. Two Step Twirlers

4. Dudes & Dolls

5. Denim & Pearls

6. Dudes and Daisies

7. Red Hot & True Blue

8. Ruffles & Wranglers

9. The Sunshine Line

10. Twirlin' Tigers

11. Swinging Babes and Beaus

12. Kindness and Charm

13. Flirts & Skirts

14. Star Spanglers

15. Biscuits & Gravy

16. Rubies and Rascals

17. Ropes and Roses

18. Blue Jeans and Bloomers

19. Southern Sweethearts

20. Crazy Eights

21. Hot Mess Express

22. Cowboys & Angels

23. Tophand Twirlers

24. Southern Belles and Whistles

25. Lassos and Lace

26. Trouble Squared

27. Rowdy Ramblers

28. Belles and Beaus 29.Southern Spunk

30. Guns and Roses

31. Cowboys and Cancans

32. Squirrels and Twirls

33. Twisting Tornadoes

34. Bandanas and Pearls

35. Buckles-n-Belles

36. Boots N' Bling

37. The Pinwheels

38. Lashes and Lassos

39. Hicks & Chicks

40. Southern Sass

41. Southern Spinners

42. Twist + Shout

43. Twine n Twirl

44. Picnic Bandits

45. Chaos and Charm

46. Rhinestones and Ropers

47. Twirling Stars

48. Foot Loose 'n Fancy Free

49. Country Chaos

50. Camo & Sass

51. Bows + Buckles

52. Diamond Duos

53.Daisies + Dukes

54. Toe Tappers + Knee Slappers

55. Rowdy Wranglers

56. Sparkle and Stomp

57. Johnny's + Junes

58. Spurs N Pearls

59. Pearlsnaps and Pettiskirts

60. Southern Grace

61. Prairie Steppers