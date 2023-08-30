2023 Exhibition Square Dance Order

Order is organized by age of dancers and is the same on both days.
1. Cutie Pies & Country Guys
2. Crazy Daisies
3. Two Step Twirlers
4. Dudes & Dolls
5. Denim & Pearls
6. Dudes and Daisies
7. Red Hot & True Blue
8. Ruffles & Wranglers
9. The Sunshine Line
10. Twirlin' Tigers
11. Swinging Babes and Beaus
12. Kindness and Charm
13. Flirts & Skirts
14. Star Spanglers
15. Biscuits & Gravy
16. Rubies and Rascals
17. Ropes and Roses
18. Blue Jeans and Bloomers
19. Southern Sweethearts
20. Crazy Eights
21. Hot Mess Express
22. Cowboys & Angels
23. Tophand Twirlers
24. Southern Belles and Whistles
25. Lassos and Lace
26. Trouble Squared
27. Rowdy Ramblers
28. Belles and Beaus 29.Southern Spunk
30. Guns and Roses
31. Cowboys and Cancans
32. Squirrels and Twirls
33. Twisting Tornadoes
34. Bandanas and Pearls
35. Buckles-n-Belles
36. Boots N' Bling
37. The Pinwheels
38. Lashes and Lassos
39. Hicks & Chicks
40. Southern Sass
41. Southern Spinners
42. Twist + Shout
43. Twine n Twirl
44. Picnic Bandits
45. Chaos and Charm
46. Rhinestones and Ropers
47. Twirling Stars
48. Foot Loose 'n Fancy Free
49. Country Chaos
50. Camo & Sass
51. Bows + Buckles
52. Diamond Duos
53.Daisies + Dukes
54. Toe Tappers + Knee Slappers
55. Rowdy Wranglers
56. Sparkle and Stomp
57. Johnny's + Junes
58. Spurs N Pearls
59. Pearlsnaps and Pettiskirts
60. Southern Grace
61. Prairie Steppers