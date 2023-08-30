Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Obituaries Religion Features Where to Buy Contact Photos
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

2023 Square Dance Competition Order

August 30, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

6:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 2 and 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 4 at the amphitheater.

Saturday order below. Order is reversed Monday night.

1. Shotgun Shells N' Southern Belles

2. Southern Charm

3. Southern Dynamite

4. Dudes -N- Daisies

5. Saddles and Sass

6. Cowboy Hats & Southern Sass

7. Angels & Outlaws

8. Arkansas Dandies

9. Lassos and Lace

10. Pistols 'N Pearls

11. Ropers & Ribbons

12. Hometown Highsteppers

13. Dirty Boots and Southern Roots

14. American Grace

15. Cowboys -N- Cancans

16. Southern Trouble

17. Arkansas Outlaws

18. Boots and Bows

19. Twirling Thunder

20. Rifles & Roses

Print Headline: 2023 Square Dance Competition Order

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT