Cardinals declaw Panthers, 37-27

FARMINGTON -- With starting quarterback Cameron Vanzant knocked out of the game, Greenbrier sought momentum only to watch Farmington sophomore Ayden Lester lead a time-consuming drive.

The Panthers would never get over the hill as Farmington maintained its composure in the face of adversity and posted a 37-27 nonconference win to open the football season at Cardinal Stadium Friday.

Vanzant started hot, completing 7-of-9 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown as Farmington jumped out to a 13-0 lead. He was injured on a 10-yard scramble, trying to overcome third-and-15 with 7:12 left in the first half.

Momentum appeared on the verge of swinging the other way.

Farmington punted, but the ball bounced sideways only traveling 13 yards before going out-of-bounds.

On the next play from scrimmage, Greenbrier quarterback Kane Richardson completed an 80-yard touchdown pass to Lawson Worthey and the Panthers kicked an extra-point slashing the Cardinal lead to 13-7 with a lot of time (6:49) remaining in the first half.

Lester, seeing his first varsity action, stepped up and guided the Cardinals on a 14-play, 56-yard march that consumed 5:51 and concluded with Titus Brown's 42-yard field goal. Lester converted third-and-10 from the Cardinal 19 with a 14-yard scamper, third-and-8 near midfield with a 15-yard carry, and third-and-11 at the Panther 35 with just enough yardage to keep the drive alive.

When it did stall on the next series, Titus Brown, fresh off the soccer field, playing in the first football game of his career, booted a 42-yard field goal extending Farmington's lead to 16-7.

In a rarely utilized rule, he got a try off the kicking tee on a 57-yard attempt that looked more like a kickoff than field goal attempt after Hunter Reeves made a fair catch of a 27-yard punt at the Panthers' 47 with the clock down to five seconds. Titus Brown's kick fell just short of establishing a new school record and the Cardinals enjoyed a 9-point advantage at halftime.

Titus Brown's leg factored heavily into the outcome. He kicked field goals of 23 and 41 yards in the second half and the Cardinals scored twice in a two-minute span, including a 71-yard bomb from Lester to Luke Elsik to build a 34-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The pair of touchdowns countered a Panther big play when Worthey scored on a 55-yard pass from Kane Griffin. Logan Graham kicked the P.A.T. to pull the visitors within, 19-14, at the 3:26 mark of the third.

Greenbrier scored on Richardson's 5-yard run midway through the fourth and added a late touchdown when Worthey hauled in a 30-yard pass from Griffin, but Farmington foiled a 2-point conversion.

The Panthers executed an onside kick recovery with just over a minute-and-a-half to go in the fourth quarter, but were hampered by turnovers and penalties at inopportune times.

Brandon Clark, Charlie Mobley and defensive lineman Jacquel Brown each had interceptions for the Cardinals on defense. Mobley smothered the Panthers' last gasp by intercepting the ball at the Cardinals' five and returning it out to the 27 before wisely running out-of-bounds, allowing the offense to run out the clock.

Junior Ryan Berger recorded 5 solos and 3 assists to lead the Cardinals in tackles with 8, while Michael Douglass (7), Jacquel Brown (6), and Mobley (6) contributed multiple tackles. Five players, Lester, Brycin Beaver, Taylor Conran, Conner Ramaker and Taylor Wells, each had a tackle for loss.

Jacquel Brown returned his pick 25 yards to set up a 23-yard field goal.

Two minor 5-yard penalties proved costly for Greenbrier in the first half. An offsides penalty on third-and-five gave Farmington a first down at the Panthers' 18. Russell Hodge scored two plays later to give the Cardinals a 6-0 lead.

A false start turned third-and-two into third-and-seven on the next series, leading to a Greenbrier punt that gave the Cardinals a short field. Vanzant engineered a 6-play drive capped by his 38-yard touchdown toss to Jagger Gordon.

Farmington is at Springdale this Friday while Greenbrier entertains Vilonia. Springdale lost 24-20 to Harrison in its season-opener.

Farmington 37, Greenbrier 27

Greenbrier^--^0^7^7^13^--^27

Farmington^--^13^3^11^10^--^37

First Quarter

Farmington -- Russell Hodge 11-yard run (run failed), 5:45.

Farmington -- Jagger Gordon 38-yard pass from Cameron Vanzant (Titus Brown kick), 1:36.

Second Quarter

Greenbrier -- Lawson Worthey 80-yard pass from Kane Richardson (Logan Graham kick), 6:49.

Farmington -- Titus Brown 42-yard field goal, 0:49.

Third Quarter

Farmington -- Titus Brown 23-yard field goal, 5:15.

Greenbrier -- Lawson Worthey 55-yard pass from Kane Griffin (Logan Graham kick), 3:26.

Farmington -- Luke Elsik 71-yard pass from Ayden Lester (pass from Avery Lester), 1:50.

Fourth Quarter

Farmington -- Russell Hodge 13-yard run (Titus Brown kick), 11:50.

Greenbrier -- Kane Richardson 5-yard run, (Logan Graham kick), 8:30.

Farmington -- Titus Brown 41-yard field goal, 3:38.

Greenbrier -- Lawson Worthey 30-yard pass from Kane Griffin (run failed), 1:34.

TEAM STATISTICS

Farmington^Greenbrier

Total plays^61^74

First downs^14^16

Total offense^315^416

Rushes-yards^37-165^23-82

Passing yards^150^334

Rush average^4.5^3.6

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^11-17-150-2-0^17-36-334-3-2

Punts-Avg.^3-33.0^4-33

Penalties-Yds^9-61^15-70

Turnovers^1^2

Fumbles lost^1^0

Third-down conversion^7-14^6-15

Fourth-down conversion^0-0^0-1

Missed field goals -- Farmington, Titus Brown 57 yards, 00:05, second quarter

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Farmington, Russell Hodge 22-99, Ayden Lester 6-47, Cameron Vanzant 3-15, Luke Elsik 4-4, Jordan Logue 2-0, . Totals 37-165. Greenbrier, Elijah Weaver 11-49, Kane Richardson 5-17, Enoch Assan 2-15, Mathis Polk 1-3, Parker Roberts 1-(-3), Kane Griffin 1-(-1). Totals 23-82.

PASSING -- Farmington, Cameron Vanzant 7-9-82-1-0, Ayden Lester 4-8-68-1-0. Greenbrier, Kane Richardson 8-15-189-1-1, Kane Griffin 9-21-145-2-1.

RECEIVING -- Farmington, Luke Elsik 3-80, Jagger Gordon 5-51, Akin Johnson 3-19. Totals 11-150. Greenbrier, Lawson Worthey 6-186, Miles Miller 8-145, Wilson Morgason 1-4, Elijah Weaver 2 -(-2). Totals 17-334.