Arkansas Dandies
Front: Dani Claire Holloway, Callie Noe, Maci Noe, Ava Berger; Back: Beck Hickman, KK Shepherd, JP Cox, Crosby Ramer.
dance group 06
Cutie Pies & Country Guys
Levi Oldenettel & Ruby Brewton, Archie Brewton & Lyla Hunton, Abbot Pitts & Kenley Ingram, Kenzie Reaves & Hudson Taylor. Called by Tonya Ingram.
Daisies and Dukes
Caller: Amy Keck. Back L-R: Porter Sims, Jett Easterling, Everett Bryant, Tyler Easterling; Front L-R: McKinley Jones, Claire Hale, Huntlea Ogden, Remington Stearman.
Lashes and Lassos
Olivia Campbell, Jase Chism, Brynn Coleman, Elliot Lewis, Winslee Jones, Oliver Lewis, Maison Linn, and Fen Cheatham.
Pearlsnaps and Pettiskirts
Clarabelle Currie, Malakye Bottoms, Alexis Dormer, Koleson Shefelbine, Maekailynn Shefelbine, Gabriel Bottoms, Cerenity Hall, Asher Cawthorn.
Picnic Bandits
Azaylia Allen, Wyatt Thames, Emilia Harbaugh, Kai Moore, Genevieve Barber, Gabriel Bottoms, Reagan Caudle, Beckett Mckinley.
The Pinwheels
Dexter Orona, Hendrix Orona, Mason Hawley, Erisynn Busse, Holten Smith, Ella Hawley, Barrett Busse and Asalee Leverich.
Rubies and Rascals
Magnolia Lederman, Leighton Markley, Marley Lee, Isaac Lee, Maggie Bottoms, William Cash, Saylor Grace Mckinley, Warren Cash.
Swinging Babes and Beaus
Left to right: Aaron Valdez with Liliann Hopper; Jasper Cohen with Viviann Hopper; Ty Green with Kennedy Hollaway; Wyatt Ruelle with Olivia Allen.
The Sunshine Line
Dancers L to R are: Halle Lynne White, Daxton Jordan, Joanie Brunkhardt, Caleb Campbell, Layton Johnson, Camden McFatridge, Hadley Baker and Koehen Dunn.
Tophand Twirlers
Jaxton Ayers & Kambrie Reaves, Dominique Toscano & Olive Brewton, Brooks Redfearn & Lennon Pitts, Kacen McDaniel & Cambri McDaniel. Caller, Marcus Prince.
Twine ‚Äòn Twirl
Dancers L to R are: Blythe Nelson, Brooks Bailey, Rilynn Foster, Collins White, Mallory Rector, Brayden Bailey, Ava Cameron, and Griffin Kilgore.
Twirling Thunder
Caller: Amy Keck; Back L-R: Jackson Bryant, Dash Kohutek, Haden Gunsalis, Caleb Taylor; Front L-R: Oaklie Ogden, Brynlee Tucker, Kennedy Stearman, Brielle Squire.
