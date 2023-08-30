Manage Subscription
Sign in
Dance group 06

Today at 4:00 a.m.
Arkansas Dandies Front: Dani Claire Holloway, Callie Noe, Maci Noe, Ava Berger; Back: Beck Hickman, KK Shepherd, JP Cox, Crosby Ramer.

photo Cutie Pies & Country Guys Levi Oldenettel & Ruby Brewton, Archie Brewton & Lyla Hunton, Abbot Pitts & Kenley Ingram, Kenzie Reaves & Hudson Taylor. Called by Tonya Ingram.
photo Daisies and Dukes Caller: Amy Keck. Back L-R: Porter Sims, Jett Easterling, Everett Bryant, Tyler Easterling; Front L-R: McKinley Jones, Claire Hale, Huntlea Ogden, Remington Stearman.
photo Lashes and Lassos Olivia Campbell, Jase Chism, Brynn Coleman, Elliot Lewis, Winslee Jones, Oliver Lewis, Maison Linn, and Fen Cheatham.
photo Pearlsnaps and Pettiskirts Clarabelle Currie, Malakye Bottoms, Alexis Dormer, Koleson Shefelbine, Maekailynn Shefelbine, Gabriel Bottoms, Cerenity Hall, Asher Cawthorn.
photo Picnic Bandits Azaylia Allen, Wyatt Thames, Emilia Harbaugh, Kai Moore, Genevieve Barber, Gabriel Bottoms, Reagan Caudle, Beckett Mckinley.
photo The Pinwheels Dexter Orona, Hendrix Orona, Mason Hawley, Erisynn Busse, Holten Smith, Ella Hawley, Barrett Busse and Asalee Leverich.
photo Rubies and Rascals Magnolia Lederman, Leighton Markley, Marley Lee, Isaac Lee, Maggie Bottoms, William Cash, Saylor Grace Mckinley, Warren Cash.
photo Swinging Babes and Beaus Left to right: Aaron Valdez with Liliann Hopper; Jasper Cohen with Viviann Hopper; Ty Green with Kennedy Hollaway; Wyatt Ruelle with Olivia Allen.
photo The Sunshine Line Dancers L to R are: Halle Lynne White, Daxton Jordan, Joanie Brunkhardt, Caleb Campbell, Layton Johnson, Camden McFatridge, Hadley Baker and Koehen Dunn.
photo Tophand Twirlers Jaxton Ayers & Kambrie Reaves, Dominique Toscano & Olive Brewton, Brooks Redfearn & Lennon Pitts, Kacen McDaniel & Cambri McDaniel. Caller, Marcus Prince.
photo Twine ‚Äòn Twirl Dancers L to R are: Blythe Nelson, Brooks Bailey, Rilynn Foster, Collins White, Mallory Rector, Brayden Bailey, Ava Cameron, and Griffin Kilgore.
photo Twirling Thunder Caller: Amy Keck; Back L-R: Jackson Bryant, Dash Kohutek, Haden Gunsalis, Caleb Taylor; Front L-R: Oaklie Ogden, Brynlee Tucker, Kennedy Stearman, Brielle Squire.

