Departments respond to house fires

by Lynn Kutter | August 30, 2023 at 2:10 p.m.
Photo courtesy Lincoln Fire Department Lincoln firefighters found this house fully engulfed in flames when responding to a fire call at 12:35 a.m., Friday Aug. 25. No injuries were reported, though the house was a total loss, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tyler Franks.

LINCOLN -- Local fire departments battled two house fires during the past week.

Lincoln Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on North West Avenue at 12:35 a.m., Friday, Aug. 25, and found the house fully engulfed when they arrived.

Assistant Fire Chief Tyler Franks posted information about the fire on the department's Facebook page, and on Monday, said the house was being remodeled and no one was living in the house at the time. He said the house was a total loss.

Crews initiated attack on the fire once arriving on the scene and ensured the safety of the surrounding areas, Franks said. The fire was brought under control by 1:51 a.m. and firefighters cleared the scene at 4:25 a.m.

Other departments that responded to the fire included Prairie Grove, Farmington, Morrow and Westville, Okla. Central EMS also was on the scene. No injuries were reported.

J.C. Dobbs, Prairie Grove fire chief, said Prairie Grove was dispatched to a house fire on General Marmaduke Drive in Sundowner Estates at 9:17 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 24.

The house did not appear to have much structural damage but had lots of damage from heat and smoke, Dobbs said.

The homeowner called in the fire and everyone was able to get safety out of the house. No injuries were reported.

Farmington Fire Department assisted on the call.

