Farmington arrests Fayetteville man for rape

FARMINGTON -- Farmington police on Aug. 22 arrested a Fayetteville man in connection with rape and sexual indecency with a child for "engaging in a deviate sexual activity with a minor under the age of 11 years old," according to a Farmington police report.

Timothy Phillips, 44, was placed under arrest at the Farmington Police Department and taken to the Washington County Detention Center for further processing.

According to the report, the victim and her mother filed a report with the Belton Police Department in Belton, Texas, on April 24. The victim told her mother that Phillips, a former relative, had touched her inappropriately when she was at his house in Farmington.

The victim was interviewed by the Bell County Children's Advocacy Center and disclosed that she was abused by Phillips from the age of 7 until she was 10 years old, during the years 2014-2017. The victim said Phillips told her not to tell anyone because she would get him in a lot of trouble. The information was forwarded to Farmington Police Department.

Detective Justin Collins with Farmington said he interviewed Phillips on Aug. 22. During that interview, Phillips eventually admitted that he touched the victim inappropriately while they were in the bed together, according to the police report. Phillips told police that the victim and her brother often spent the night with him in Farmington.

Phillips is being held in the detention center on a $50,000 bond, according to the sheriff's website.