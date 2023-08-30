Greenland nips Lincoln seventh graders 8-0

LINCOLN -- There was good news and bad news in the form of an 8-0 loss as Lincoln's seventh grade opened their football season at home against Greenland Thursday.

The good news is Lincoln's seventh grade football roster jumped up to 16 players, affording the team some much needed reserves, a luxury that helps immensely, especially with high temperatures and high levels of humidity.

Thursday's kickoff was moved from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. due to the heatwave that lingered in the area. The halves were shortened to 10 minutes with a five minute halftime.

Coaches kept the players hydrated and there weren't any delays for cramps.

Greenland quarterback E.J. Johnson sold a fake handoff and took off behind left guard as he broke a 57-yard touchdown run with 6:37 left in the first half. The Pirates ran in a 2-point conversion and that accounted for all the scoring of the game.

Lincoln worked a ball-control offense, maintaining possession for most of the second half.

Harley McLeavy made a key pass reception to convert a first down after a false start penalty turned a fourth-and-two into fourth-and-seven.

Lincoln quarterback Hesstyn Logsdown ran a keeper and picked up another first down well into Pirate territory, but a penalty marked the ball back to the Greenland 41. The drive eventually ended on a fourth down incomplete pass.

Greenland took over on downs and ran the final 2:41 off the clock to hand the Wolves an 8-0 loss.

Assistant coach Jake Heinrich noted, "We were one tackle away from a tie tonight," while Lincoln head junior high coach Erwin Starts said on a positive note there's a lot to build off.

"There's not much to fix. We missed a few assignments here and there. The effort was there. Any time you don't have to coach effort it's good," Starts said.