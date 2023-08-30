Junior Pirates pick off Lincoln Wolves

LINCOLN -- Lincoln's junior high football team absorbed an 28-6 nonconference loss to Greenland to open their season at home in Wolfpack Stadium Thursday.

Thursday's kickoff was moved back an hour from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. due to the heat.

Lincoln came out aggressive on offense with Korbin Price taking a handoff and throwing a halfback option pass that gained 28 yards, but on first-and-10 from the Junior Pirates' 23, a fumbled pitch cost the Junior Wolves 11 yards and the drive stalled.

Lincoln head junior high coach Jacob Jarvis liked the energy he saw the Junior Wolves put forth.

"We fought hard. I don't think we ever gave up, which was a huge improvement from last year," Jarvis said.

Greenland scored on a 70-yard touchdown pass on its second possession to take a 6-0 lead when a 2-point conversion failed with 1:34 left in the first quarter. The Junior Pirates' second touchdown of the first half came on a 71-yard run. This time their conversion was successful and the visitors led 14-0 at halftime.

Greenland coach Jordan Larkan played a lot of eighth graders last year. Over the offseason those kids grew and became more physical.

"I thought our guys played really physical. Our run game was our strength of the night," Jordan Larkan said. "We saw the benefits of that in the run game and on defense."

Lincoln got on the board with a defensive touchdown in the third quarter. Linebacker Brodey Sams picked off a pass and returned the ball about 20 yards for a touchdown. The Junior Wolves twice ran in a 2-point conversion, once from the three and again from the 11, but both scores were waved off by penalties. Greenland was flagged for roughing the passer when the next attempt failed and Lincoln tried a fourth conversion. An inside handoff led to a run up the middle with the line of scrimmage at Greenland's 8, but came up three yards short.

Lincoln was back in the game, trailing 14-6, but gave up two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Greenland sustained a 9-play, 55-yard drive capped by an 11-yard run and 2-point conversion to widen its lead to 22-6.

Lincoln had 6:22 to work with and a good kick return set up the offense at the Junior Pirates' 40. An interception ended that drive and Greenland marched 59 yards in six plays to put the game away on a 32-yard touchdown run that pushed the margin out to 28-6.

"We just made too many mistakes, busted coverage, a missed assignment," Jarvis said.

Lincoln reached the Greenland 15 but was intercepted in the final minute. The Junior Wolves suffered three interceptions in the contest.

"Our goal on defense is to create some turnovers and that's the best way to end a drive," Jordan Larkan said. "Our guys did a good job of pressuring the quarterback that put them in some situations that we could make some interceptions off of."

Jordan Larkan, son of longtime recently retired coach Lee Larkan, grew up in the district and carries on his father's legacy with the football program.

"It means a lot to me just to coach here in general and be here so that's as much of it as anything. It is good. I like being around these kids and the school," Jordan Larkan said.

This week Lincoln plays border rival Westville, Okla., at home on Thursday.